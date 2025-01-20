Why Was the 2025 Inauguration Inside This Time?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Donald Trump has officially been sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, alongside Vice President J.D. Vance. However, this time, the inauguration took a different approach. On January 20, 2025, the event marked the transition of leadership as former 46th President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris ended their terms.

Typically, presidential inaugurations are held outdoors at the U.S. Capitol, but in 2025, the ceremony moved indoors. Read on to learn why the event took place inside.

What Time Was the Inauguration?

The inauguration began at noon EST.

Why Was the Inauguration Indoors This Year?

Donald Trump, also the former 45th president, explained the change on Truth Social, “January 20th cannot come fast enough! Everybody, even those that initially opposed a Victory by President Donald J. Trump and the Trump Administration, just want it to happen. It is my obligation to protect the People of our Country but, before we even begin, we have to think of the Inauguration itself. The weather forecast for Washington, D.C., with the windchill factor, could take temperatures into severe record lows. There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country. I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way. It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of Law Enforcement, First Responders, Police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on the 20th (In any event, if you decide to come, dress warmly!).”

He continued, “Therefore, I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda, as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985, also because of very cold weather. The various Dignitaries and Guests will be brought into the Capitol. This will be a very beautiful experience for all, and especially for the large TV audience!”

Trump concluded with, “We will open Capital One Arena on Monday for LIVE viewing of this Historic event, and to host the Presidential Parade. I will join the crowd at Capital One, after my Swearing In. All other events will remain the same, including the Victory Rally at Capital One Arena, on Sunday at 3 P.M. (Doors open at 1 P.M.—Please arrive early!), and all three Inaugural Balls on Monday evening. Everyone will be safe, everyone will be happy, and we will, together, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

What Celebrities Were at the Inauguration?

The inauguration drew an impressive crowd of notable attendees. Among them were former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama, along with their respective spouses, Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush, and former First Lady Jill Biden, who attended alongside her husband, Biden. Former Vice President Kamala Harris was also present, accompanied by her husband, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff.

Influential political and business figures such as Bernie Sanders, Elon Musk, Dana White, Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Marco Rubio, and Jeff Bezos with his fiancée Lauren Sanchez were also present. Additionally, Carrie Underwood attended and performed at the ceremony, while Donald Trump’s family, including his wife Melania Trump and children Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Tiffany Trump, and Barron Trump, showed their support. Like Trump, Vance also had support from his wife, Usha Vance, and their three children.