Douglas Emhoff: 5 Things To Know About Kamala Harris’s Husband After Biden Picks Her As VP

For the first time in American history, the ‘Second Lady’ could be a man. Learn more about lawyer Douglas Emhoff, the loving husband of the Democratic VP pick for the 2020 election: Kamala Harris!

Lawyer Douglas Emhoff could become the first man to assume the title of “Second Lady” in the United States. This became a possibility after the Democratic nominee for the 2020 presidential election, Joe Biden, selected Douglas’s wife, California Sen. Kamala Harris, as his vice president pick on Aug. 11, 2020. In addition to the possibility of Douglas breaking status quo by becoming a “Second Lady,” Kamala — born of Jamaican and Indian immigrant parents — could also make history as America’s first Black and Indian-American vice president.

Douglas is now “ready to work” as the Nov. 3 Election Day draws closer and closer, which he tweeted in response to another potential “Second Lady”: Jill Biden, the wife of Joe. So, who’s the lucky man that gets to be Kamala’s husband? Here’s the answer to that question below:

1. Kamala’s husband has worked in law for more than 25 years. Douglas shares a love for law with Kamala. He attended University of Southern California’s Gould School of Law, and is now a partner at DLA Piper (a global law firm). “He represents large domestic and international corporations and some of today’s highest profile individuals and influencers in complex business, real estate and intellectual property litigation disputes,” Douglas’s bio reads on the law firm’s website.

2. Douglas also specializes in entertainment law. One of his clients included TBWA, the ad agency which developed the Taco Bell Chihuahua. This led Wrench, a company based in Michigan, to sue Taco Bell over breach of contract because it claimed to have created the “Psycho Chihuahua,” according to Douglas’s profile in The Hollywood Reporter. Douglas kept TBWA from taking on the financial burden of this lawsuit bill.

3. Douglas met Kamala through a blind date. Before Kamala entered his life, Douglas was married to a woman named Kerstin whom he welcomed two children with (a son named Cole, who graduated from Colorado College in 2017, and their daughter Ella, who is studying at Parsons School of Design, according to a 2018 Vogue article).

After Douglas divorced from Kerstin, he was a single dad who was eventually set up on a blind date with Kamala by PR consultant Chrisette Hudlin in 2013, according to his aforementioned profile in THR. It was a great idea, because Douglas and Kamala were married by 2014.

4. Douglas is Kamala’s #1 cheerleader. He is often seen by the senator’s side at events, repping her “Kamala” T-shirt! The lawyer’s Twitter page is basically a fan account for Kamala, where he often retweets her posts and television appearances. He also shares sneak peeks into their married life, such as this fireworks date.

5. The lawyer considers himself an “advocate for justice and equality.” Douglas has lived up to his Twitter bio by being a champion for multiple causes, like LGBTQ rights. He even attended San Francisco Pride in 2019, where he jumped up on the backseat of a car with Kamala and busted out his best dance moves for the crowd (which you can enjoy above).