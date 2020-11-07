Kamala Harris Calls Joe Biden After They Are Elected & Laughs With Joy: ‘We Did It’ — Watch

Kamala Harris took to social media to share a touching video clip of her first phone call to Joe Biden after it was declared that they will be the next President and Vice President of the U.S.

Kamala Harris, 56, couldn’t hide her enthusiasm when speaking to Joe Biden, 77, for the first time after they defeated President Donald Trump, 74, and were elected President and Vice President-elect of the United States on Nov. 7. The soon-to-be first female, Black, and South-Asian vice president was standing outside on green grass and near trees when she held the phone up to her ear and expressed joy, in a video she posted to both Instagram and Twitter just minutes after CNN made the historic projection.

“We did it, we did it, Joe,” she said to Joe through a big smile in the clip. “You’re going to be the next President of the United States.” The Senator then couldn’t contain her joyous laughter while wearing a dark gray long-sleeved zip-up top with the Nike logo on it and black leggings, the clothes she wore while seemingly out for a jog.

“We did it, @JoeBiden,” Kamala captioned the video, which quickly went viral. Followers were quick to respond with their own joyful responses and congratulations, including Maya Rudolph, 48, who has portrayed Kamala on Saturday Night Live. “CONGRATULATIONS KAMALA!!! CONGRATULATIONS JOE!!! WHAT A JOYOUS DAY!!!!!!!!!!!!!” her response read.

So proud of you. ❤️❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Orb1ISe0dU — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) November 7, 2020

Just before Kamala shared the cute moment of her phone call with Joe, her husband, Doug Emhoff, 56, who will be the first male spouse of a vice president, took to his own social media to share a sweet photo of him hugging his wife, which can be seen above, in what appeared to be the same grassy area she was standing in during her latest video. “So proud of you,” he wrote along with two red heart emojis and two American flag emojis in the caption.

Joe and Kamala’s victory in the 2020 presidential election was declared by CNN and other networks after Saturday’s vote counts for the key battleground state of Pennsylvania pushed them over a half-point lead. They were projected to have won the other battleground state of Nevada shortly after and are still leading in Georgia.

Before she was announced as Joe’s running mate in Aug., Kamala initially ran for president but dropped out in Dec. 2019. “I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate,” Joe wrote on Twitter in his announcement of the historic pick. “Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau [Biden]. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I’m proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign.”