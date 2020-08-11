Maya Rudolph Wants To Return As Kamala Harris On ‘SNL’ After VP News: Plus More Celebs React

Maya Rudolph, who gave an Emmy-nominated portrayal of Senator Kamala Harris on ‘SNL’, reacted to the news that Joe Biden chose the politician as his Vice President pick and called the decision ‘spicy.’

It’s official. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, 77, has picked California Senator Kamala Harris, 55, to be his Vice President if he wins the presidential election in Nov. 2020 and many celebs, including comedian Maya Rudolph, 48, who’s played the role of Kamala on Saturday Night Live, have a lot to say about it! “That’s spicy,” Maya told EW shortly after the news went public while she was recording a panel discussion with the outlet on Aug. 11. “Oh s—. Ruh-roh.”

She then went on to mention her role as Kamala on SNL, which can be seen in the video below, and expressed hope for more sketches of the character in the future. “I love going to the show any excuse I can get…I just didn’t really anticipate traveling during this pandemic, but if there’s anyone who can work it out I’m sure Lorne [Michaels] has some kind of invisible helicopter that can get me there,” she cheekily said. “Ever since I was a kid, truly, I wanted to be on any kind of SCTV, Saturday Night Live, and I can’t believe that I got to work there, and I can’t believe that it’s my family still. I’m so thrilled that I got to go back. It’s my favorite place to play.”

“I’m as surprised as you are, guys,” she continued. “I don’t know that I’m ready to go right this minute, but it’s so nice to have this nomination be associated with the show because it’s my true love.” Maya’s portrayal of Kamala on the NBC show was so impressive that it even earned her an Emmy nomination this year for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series so we can definitely understand why she’d be excited to return to the role!

In addition to Maya, other celebs such as Rob Reiner, Sarah Paulson, Amy Schumer, and more took to social media to post their reactions to the Joe and Kamala news. “Finally a Presidential ticket that looks like America!! Now we all go to work to restore the soul of our Nation. VOTE!!!!” Rob’s tweet read.

Finally a Presidential ticket that looks like America!! Now we all go to work to restore the soul of our Nation. VOTE!!!! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 11, 2020

Sarah and Amy took on more serious approaches with their supportive tweets. “The sexist and racist political attacks on @kamalaharris have already begun,” their tweets read. “Let’s demand that the media keep these ignorant, bad-faith attacks out of their 2020 election coverage. Let her know: #WeHaveHerBack”

The sexist and racist political attacks on @KamalaHarris have already begun. Let’s demand that the media keep these ignorant, bad-faith attacks out of their 2020 election coverage. Let her know: #WeHaveHerBack https://t.co/J7jS49Dduf — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) August 11, 2020

Joe’s selection of Kamala for his Vice President has them making history since she is the first Black and South Asian woman to join the presidential ticket for a major party. Joe proudly made his announcement on Twitter. “I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate,” his tweet read.