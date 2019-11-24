Will Ferrell Reunites With Maya Rudolph In Hilarious Pocahontas Themed Skit On ‘SNL’

Former ‘SNL’ cast members Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen returned to Studio 8H for the epic reunion that took us back to the 1600s — and reminded us no one can digest corn.

Will Ferrell, 52, returned to the Saturday Night Live stage for his fifth time as host and he didn’t disappoint! Just in time for Thanksgiving, Will took us back to the days of the Pilgrims and First Nations, and, more specifically, the village of Pocahontas! Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen returned to the stage to reunite with Will, and the trio had the most hilarious moment of the night, right down to Fred and Will’s near-perfect wigs. Maya was previously a full-time cast member on SNL from 2000-2007, while Fred was on the series from 2002-2013.

In the skit, Fred and Maya played members of 12-year-old Pocahontas’ family — who is creepily engaged to John Smith (who claims that he’s “nearly 30”). Will takes on the role of the wise village elder, who has immediate concerns about this John Smith character, who is played by Beck Bennett. He notes that he’s been getting information from a Fox — a not-so-subtle jab at Fox News — much to the confusion of the other villagers. “White actors playing Natives, what year is it — 2014?” Will says at the end of the skit, breaking the fourth wall. He then reminds viewers that no one can digest corn, perhaps an important PSA with just days to go until Thanksgiving!

“@SNL is hysterical tonight. Will Ferrell is so freakin’ funny, and that Thanksgiving sketch was simply brilliant!” @C_Heckart tweeted, while @kylie_zach posted “Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph’s friendship is so cute!! #SNL.” @hercAICN added “The Thanksgiving sketch with Maya & Armisen killed too, as did the teen party and the pizza commercial. A truly, truly great #SNL. Good luck topping that, Eddie Murphy!!!!” referencing Eddie’s upcoming hosting gig on Dec. 21.

@SNL is hysterical tonight. Will Ferrell is so freakin’ funny, and that Thanksgiving sketch was simply brilliant! — Christine Heckart (@C_Heckart) November 24, 2019

Tonight was a milestone for Will — who was a full-time cast member on SNL from 1995 until 2002 — as he joined the coveted five-timers club! The elite group, which refers to those who have hosted the show five times, also includes actors Tom Hanks, Justin Timberlake, and Jonah Hill. The Elf actor last appeared on the popular NBC series on Jan. 27, 2018.