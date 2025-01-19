J.D. Vance’s Children: All About the Vice President’s Kids & Family

Image Credit: Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

J.D. Vance is a father and a husband, who has spoken about his wife and children during the 2024 race to the White House. During his speech at the July 2024 Republican National Convention, J.D. revealed what his biggest achievement was in life: being a dad and giving his kids everything that he didn’t have throughout his childhood.

“I wanted to give my kids the things that I didn’t have when I was growing up,” J.D. said, before adding, “And that’s the accomplishment that I’m proudest of. Now they’re back at the hotel, and kids, if you’re watching, Daddy loves you very much but get your butts in bed. It’s 10 o’clock.”

Learn more about J.D.’s wife and kids, below.

Who Is J.D. Vance’s Wife?

J.D. met his wife, Usha Vance, at Yale Law School, and they tied the knot in 2014. Upon graduating from college, Usha worked as a law clerk for several federal judges. Additionally, she has been a constant presence for her husband during the 2024 presidential race, supporting him throughout speeches, interviews and appearances.

Usha also defended J.D.’s resurfaced controversial comment about “childless cat ladies” during an interview with Fox. She began her response by noting, “I took a moment to look and actually see what he had said and try to understand what the context was.”

“Because what he was really saying is that it can be really hard to be a parent in this country,” Usha insisted. “And sometimes, our policies are designed in a way that make it even harder.”

The following is J.D.’s full comment from his past interview that resurfaced during the 2024 election: “We’re effectively run in this country via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made. And so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too. And it’s just a basic fact. You look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez]. The entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it? I just wanted to ask that question and propose that maybe if we want a healthy ruling class in this country, we should invest more, we should vote more. We should support more people who actually have kids, because those are the people who ultimately have a more direct stake in the future of this country.”

How Many Kids Does J.D. Vance Have?

J.D. has three children with his wife, Usha. The spouses have brought their kids to a handful of public events.

Who Are J.D. Vance’s Children?

Usha and J.D. welcomed their first child, Ewan, in June 2017. In February 2020, the couple welcomed their second child, Vivek, followed by their third kid, Mirabel, in December 2021.