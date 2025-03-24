Why Did Vanessa Trump Divorce Donald Trump Jr.? Their Split

Vanessa Trump found herself under a whole new spotlight when she started dating ex-husband Donald Trump Jr. The couple were introduced by Don Jr.’s father, Donald Trump Sr., at a 2003 fashion show. While getting engaged, Don Jr. famously proposed to Vanessa in front of a jeweler’s store with a $100,000 ring. But it wasn’t until 2018 when the pair made headlines again over their split. So, why did Vanessa file for divorce from Don Jr.?

Below, we’re breaking down everything we know about Vanessa’s divorce from Don Jr.

Who Is Vanessa Trump?

Vanessa is an actress, a model and a handbag designer, though she was once known as Don Jr.’s wife. The couple were married from 2005 to 2018.

Does Donald Trump Jr. Have Any Other Ex-Wives?

No, Vanessa is the only woman Don Jr. has been married to.

Why Did Vanessa Trump File for Divorce From Don Jr.?

When Vanessa filed for divorce from Don Jr. in March 2018, multiple outlets reported the pair had been living separate lives. Cheating rumors also surfaced during their marriage, with Page Six previously reporting that Don Jr. allegedly had an affair with Aubrey O’Day in 2011. Don did not publicly comment on the report.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Vanessa and Don Jr. said their focus was to co-parent their five children moving forward.

“After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the joint statement read. “We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

Do Vanessa Trump & Don Jr. Have Kids?

Yes, Vanessa and Don Jr. share five kids together: Kai, Donald John III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe.

Who Is Donald Trump Jr. Dating?

As of 2024, Don Jr. has been in a relationship with Florida socialite Bettina Anderson. He was previously engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, whom he started dating in 2018 shortly after he split from Vanessa.

Who Is Vanessa Trump Dating Now?

Vanessa is currently dating PGA champ Tiger Woods. Multiple outlets reported that they started dating sometime in 2024, but the couple didn’t go public with their relationship until March 2025 when Tiger confirmed it via Instagram.

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!” Tiger captioned his post. “We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time, we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.”