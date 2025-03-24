Vanessa Trump’s Net Worth: How Much Money She Has in 2025

Image Credit: Getty Images

Vanessa Trump managed to stay away from the public eye following her divorce from ex-husband Donald Trump Jr. But a few years later, she found love with PGA champion Tiger Woods. However, her high-profile relationships don’t define her career. Thanks to her success in the spotlight, Vanessa managed to increased her net worth and make a name for herself.

Below, learn more about Vanessa in addition to her past marriage with Don Jr. and her current relationship with Tiger.

Who Is Vanessa Trump?

Vanessa is best known as the former wife of Don Jr. The ex-spouses were married from 2005 to 2018, and they share five children together: Kai, Donald John III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe. At the time of their split, Vanessa and Don Jr. released a statement, which read, “We are incredibly lucky to have five amazing children and are committed to raising them together. Our kids and their happiness will always be our first priority” according to PEOPLE.

Apart from her high-profile marriage and divorce, Vanessa found success as a model, an actress and a designer. She introduced her handbag line, La Poshett, in 2010.

What Is Vanessa Trump’s Maiden Name?

Before marrying her ex-husband in 2005, Vanessa went by her maiden name, Haydon.

Vanessa Trump’s Net Worth

Vanessa has not disclosed her net worth to the public, but according to multiple outlets, it stands at around $25 million. Vanessa’s late father, Charles Haydon, was a successful lawyer who reportedly invested $1 million in the pasta sauce brand Rao’s Homemade, which was eventually acquired. As a result, Vanessa inherited $62 million before taxes, according to Hello!

When Did Vanessa Trump Start Dating Tiger Woods?

Vanessa reportedly began dating Tiger sometime in late 2024, but the couple didn’t go public with their relationship until March 2025. The pro golfer took to Instagram to share photos of him and Vanessa together and to emphasize that they wanted privacy.

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!” Tiger captioned his Instagram post. “We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time, we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.”

Vanessa’s former sister-in-law, Ivanka Trump, congratulated the pair by commenting, “So happy for you both!”