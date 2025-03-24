Vanessa Trump: 5 Facts About Donald Trump Jr.’s Ex-Wife

Vanessa Trump was married to Donald Trump Jr. from 2005 to 2018. After divorcing, the exes co-parented their five children together. Don Jr., for his part, supported his father, Donald Trump, by speaking at countless rallies and appearing at multiple events during both of his presidential campaigns in 2016 and 2024. By the end of that year, Don Jr. started a relationship with his new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, having apparently broken off his engagement with Kimberly Guilfoyle. Meanwhile, Vanessa was said to have begun quietly dating pro golfer Tiger Woods in early March, with multiple outlets reporting the news, which Tiger officially acknowledged on March 23.

As details about Vanessa’s high-profile relationship with Tiger circulate online, we’ve rounded up five facts about her and her past marriage to Don Jr., below.

Vanessa Trump Grew up on the Upper East Side of Manhattan

Formerly known as Vanessa Haydon, the blonde beauty has Danish, Austrian, and Russian heritage. Her mother, Bonnie, worked for Kay Models, and Vanessa began appearing in photo shoots at a young age.

Vanessa Trump Was a Model & Actress

Vanessa appeared in the 2003 film, Something’s Gotta Give with Diane Keaton and Jack Nicholson. She also appeared on The Apprentice alongside Donald in 2004.

She Was Introduced to Donald Jr. by Donald Sr.

Vanessa and Don Jr. reportedly met at a fashion show in 2003. Vanessa’s interest in fashion led to her designing and releasing her own handbag collection, La Poshett, in 2010. In addition to fashion, Vanessa has an interest in psychology, which she studied at Marymount Manhattan College.

Vanessa Trump Reportedly Dated Leonardo DiCaprio

The now mother-of-five reportedly dated the hunky actor when she was just 20 years old, according to the NY Daily News.

Vanessa Trump & Don Jr. Share 5 Kids Together

Vanessa and Don Jr. share their children, Kai Madison, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe together. Since Don Jr. has appeared at countless public events and rallies for his father, his kids have done their part by supporting their family. Kai, especially, made an impression on the American public after speaking at the 2024 Republican National Convention.