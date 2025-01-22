Trump’s Grandchildren: How Many Grandkids Does He Have?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Donald Trump may be one of the biggest names in politics, but he spends time with his family as much as possible. As the father to public figures Ivanka, Eric, Donald Jr., Tiffany and Barron Trump, Donald also has several grandchildren. Perhaps his most famous grandchild is Kai Madison Trump, who has appeared at multiple public events to support her grandfather — including at his 2025 presidential inauguration and the festivities.

Kai had a memorable moment at the July 2024 Republican National Convention, where she praised Donald for just being a “normal grandpa” despite being a famous political figure.

“To me, he’s just a normal grandpa,” she said at the time. “He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren’t looking. He always wants to know how we’re doing in school. … A lot of people have put my grandpa through hell, and he’s still standing. Grandpa, you are such an inspiration, and I love you. The media makes my grandpa seem like a different person, but I know him for who he is.”

Get to know all of Trump’s grandkids below.

Kai on her grandfather, President-elect Donald Trump: “I’m really excited to see what he’s gonna do for the next few years. I think he’s gonna kiII it. Every single thing he does, he puts 100% of his effort into it, and I think he’s gonna do an amazing job.” 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/fKbgm68mMQ — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 12, 2024

Kai Madison Trump

Kai was born in May 2007 and has attended several of her grandfather’s public events while he was running for president in 2024. She has a strong social media presence as a YouTuber. Her parents are Don Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump.

Donald John Trump III

The third Don of the Trump family line was born in February 2011. His parents are Don Jr. and Vanessa.

Tristan Milos Trump

Tristan, who was born in October 2011, is called “T-Man” by his dad, Don Jr.

Don Jr. shares Tristan with ex-wife Vanessa.

Spencer Frederick Trump

Spencer, born in October 2012, is one of Don Jr. and Vanessa’s kids.

Chloe Sophia Trump

Chloe was born in June 2014. Her parents are Don Jr. and Vanessa.

Arabella Rose Kushner

Arabella, born in June 2011, is the eldest child of Ivanka and Jared Kushner.

Joseph Frederick Kushner

Josh was born in October 2013 to parents Ivanka and Jared.

Theodore James Kushner

Ivanka and Jared’s youngest child, Joseph, was born in March 2016.

Eric Luke Trump

Eric, born in September 2017, is one of Eric and wife Lara Trump‘s children.

Carolina Dorothy Trump

Carolina, born in August 2019, is one of Eric and Lara’s kids.