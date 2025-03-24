Kai Trump: 5 Things to Know About Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr.’s Daughter

Image Credit: CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Donald Trump was praised and celebrated at the 2024 Republican National Convention just months before winning the U.S. presidential election for the second time. However, among all the speakers at the event, Donald’s granddaughter went viral for her speech. So, who is Kai Trump?

Kai Is Donald Trump Jr.’s Daughter

Kai, widely known as Donald’s eldest granddaughter, is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump. The couple was married for 12 years before Vanessa filed for divorce in 2018.

How Old Is Kai Madison Trump?

Kai is currently 17 years old. She will turn 18 in May 2025. Over the years of Donald’s political career, Kai has been seen attending several public events, including the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.

Kai Spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention

During the July 2024 RNC, Kai praised her grandfather while speaking to a large crowd in Milwaukee. She also recalled her reaction to learning that Donald was shot at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, shortly beforehand.

“He calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going and tells me all about his, but then I have to remind him that I’m in school and I’ll have to call him back later,” she said to a round of cheers. “On Saturday, I was shocked when I heard that he has been shot and I just wanted to know if he was OK.”

Pointing out that her grandpa has been “through hell, and he’s still standing,” Kai called Donald “such an inspiration.”

“The media makes my grandpa seem like a different person. But I know him for who he is,” she insisted. “He’s very caring and loving. He truly wants the best for this country. And he will fight every single day to make America great again. Thank you very much.”

My daughter Kai Trump's first speech 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/QeL18Gb75R — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 18, 2024

Kai Has 4 Siblings

Kai has four siblings: Donald Trump III, Tristan Trump, Spencer Trump, and Chloe Trump.

Kai Enjoys Playing Golf

According to multiple outlets, while Kai has enjoyed playing tennis, she’s become particularly known for her golf game. The 17-year-old has been seen playing the sport at various family events over the years.

In a recent video of them golfing together, Don Jr. shared, “When the little girl calls, you go. She’s the boss. Not many times do you get the call from the 17-year-old that she wants to hang out with Dad, so even if it’s content creation, I’m happy just to be involved.”

According to the Washington Post, Kai began playing golf at just 2 years old when her mother gifted her a golf club. Now, the high school junior aspires to become a professional golfer and pursue a career in social media. She has already committed to play golf at the University of Miami.

Additionally, on March 23, pro golfer Tiger Woods confirmed he is dating Kai’s mother, Vanessa.