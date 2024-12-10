Bettina Anderson: 5 Things to Know About Donald Trump Jr.’s Rumored Girlfriend

Image Credit: Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr. has found a new lady, and she happens to be socialite Bettina Anderson. After being engaged to his apparent ex-fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, since 2020, Don has reportedly moved on with Bettina. And according to a Daily Mail report, he started seeing Bettina when he was still in a relationship with Kimberly, but neither of them has confirmed the news.

“[Bettina] seemed totally smitten with Don – and he with her,” an insider told Daily Mail in December 2024 after the outlet published photos of the new couple holding hands in Palm Beach. “They looked totally relaxed, she wearing a white shirt tied off to show her midriff and wide leg pants, he in shorts and a T-shirt.”

Below, Hollywood Life has five facts about Bettina, Don Jr.’s rumored new girlfriend.

It seems that Don Jr. has ended his relationship with his fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle. Him and his new boo Bettina Anderson out here living life. How did he tell Kimberly? pic.twitter.com/NL84uDZqq4 — JustVent (@JustVent6) December 10, 2024

How Old Is Bettina Anderson?

Bettina is currently 37 years old, according to Daily Mail. This makes her nine years younger than Don.

What Does Bettina Anderson Do for a Living?

Bettina reportedly co-founded the charity known as The Paradise Fund in Florida. The organization specializes in children’s welfare and education around the world.

The philanthropist and fashion enthusiast is also involved in the Project Paradise Film Fund as well as organizations such as The Everglades Foundation and The Society of the Four Arts.

During a 2022 interview with Fashion Week Daily, per Daily Mail, Bettina gushed, “I am so proud of one of my most recent projects I am doing with the Project Paradise Film Fund initiative. One of the greatest focuses of my life is how I can be of service to others and a be steward of the environment.”

In that same interview, Bettina noted who her biggest inspiration was: her family.

“My mom has always been an inspiration to me,” she added. “‘I am also so inspired by my friends, like my two girlfriends Ivey Leidy and Hope Smith, who are creating incredible brands while raising families and being incredible wives.”

How Long Have Bettina & Don Jr. Been Dating?

Don and Bettina were spotted locking lips over the summer of 2024, as seen in photos published by Daily Mail. At the time, he and Kimberly were still together, according to the outlet. Additionally, Kimberly was “blindsided” by Don’s new romance, the outlet reported.

Neither Don nor Kimberly has publicly commented on the rumors.

Has Bettina Ever Been Married?

Bettina has maintained a pretty low-key dating life up until she got together with Don Jr. in 2024. However, Daily Mail reported that Bettina was previously linked to billionaire William “Beau” Wrigley.

As for Don, he was married to his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, from 2005 to 2018.