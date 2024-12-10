Did Donald Trump Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle Break Up?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle became a famous political power couple before his father, Donald Trump Sr., became president. However, after almost six years of dating, reports surfaced about a new woman in Don Jr.’s life. So, does this mean that he and Kimberly broke up — and if so, when?

When Did Donald Trump Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle Start Dating?

Don and Kimberly’s relationship was revealed in 2018 when his then-wife, Vanessa Kay Trump, confirmed the news, according to The Washington Post.

Were Don Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle Engaged?

Yes, Don and Kimberly got engaged in 2020, but the news wasn’t made public until 2022. They had also been living together in Jupiter, Florida, since they purchased a home there in 2019.

Per Daily Mail, a friend of the pair claimed that Don and Kimberly, “kept [their engagement] private for the past year as they settled into life in Florida after moving from New York. It’s been an open secret for the past 12 months with everyone Kim runs into admiring her almost 8-carat diamond engagement ring.”

Kimberly and Don even talked about their relationship during a 2019 appearance on The View, with him calling the TV personality “amazing.”

“She understands this world in a, unfortunately, you know, my world has drastically changed from what I was used to before politics and everything,” Don said about Kimberly. “And to be able to do this stuff, I like to joke on the campaign trail. You know, my big sacrifice for America is having to travel with Kimberly. I can’t say that on this take without getting destroyed. But … it’s been amazing to be able to do that, and she has such a good grasp of and being able to speak to people. I sort of say, you know when you need a sledgehammer, I’m pretty good. When you need some subtlety and nuance, that’s where she really steps in and does an amazing job.”

Did Don Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle Break Up?

Apparently, Kimberly and Don are not together anymore. Daily Mail published photos of Don holding hands with Bettina in December 2024 in Palm Beach. Moreover, the outlet reported that Bettina and Don had been spending days and nights together at her West Palm Beach townhouse.

Three months prior, Don and Bettina were spotted kissing when he was still allegedly in a relationship with Kimberly, Daily Mail reported.