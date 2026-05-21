Vanessa Trump Health: Updates on Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis

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Vanessa Trump is opening up about a major health battle. The former wife of Donald Trump Jr. revealed in May 2026 that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer, sharing an emotional message about her recent procedure and ongoing recovery. Following her announcement, members of the Trump family publicly showed their support, with Ivanka Trump writing, “Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you mama,” while Tiffany Trump also reacted to the post.

The update comes as Vanessa has remained in the public eye in recent months due to her relationship with Tiger Woods and her family’s continued ties to the Trump family.

Learn more about Vanessa’s health, where she stands with Woods, and her life today below.

How Old Is Vanessa Trump?

Vanessa is 48 years old. She was born on December 18, 1977.

Does Vanessa Trump Have Breast Cancer?

Yes, Vanessa revealed on May 20, 2026, that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. In an Instagram post, she shared, “I’ve recently been diagnosed with breast cancer.”

She added, “While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan.”

How Is Vanessa Trump Doing Now? Health Today

In her post, Vanessa said she is “staying hopeful and focused” as she continues treatment and recovery following a recent procedure.

Vanessa also thanked supporters for their kindness during the difficult time, adding, “Thank you for your kindness and support it truly means more than I can express,” before asking for privacy as she focuses on her health and recovery.

Is Vanessa Trump Still Dating Tiger Woods?

Yes, Vanessa and Tiger Woods are still together. The couple went public with their relationship in March 2025 after dating privately for several months. Recent reports say they remain serious and supportive of one another following Tiger’s recent rehab stay and Vanessa’s health diagnosis.

How Many Children Does Vanessa Trump Have?

Vanessa has five children with her ex-husband, Don Jr.: Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe. Their oldest daughter, Kai, is a competitive golfer and graduated from high school in Florida.