Tiger Woods’ Rollover Crash & Arrest 2026: Updates After the Accident

Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Florida, on March 27, 2026, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The news, naturally, prompted concern about Woods’ inner circle, colleagues and fans, as this wasn’t the first accident he’s been in.

Just hours after the news of his crash broke, Woods was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

How Old Is Tiger Woods Now?

Woods is currently 50 years old.

Tiger Woods’ 2026 Rollover Crash: What Happened to Him?

On March 27, 2026, Woods was involved in a crash in Jupiter Island, Florida, just after 2:00 p.m. local time. As seen in a photo taken by WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida, it appeared that Woods’ SUV was turned on its driver’s side.

Per TMZ, an eyewitness said that two cars appeared to have been involved in the accident, and it didn’t look like anyone involved was seriously injured.

Is Tiger Woods OK After the Crash?

TMZ reported that Woods was seen by an eyewitness and that he appeared to be in good condition. He was in good condition following the crash.

Was Tiger Woods Arrested?

Yes, Woods was arrested on suspicion of DUI, authorities announced later that day. Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said Woods showed “signs of impairment” after their DUI investigators approached the scene of the car accident.

They did several tests on him … He was placed under arrest and taken to the Martin County Jail,” Budensiek said, according to WPTV. The sheriff added that a “lethargic” Woods complied with a breathalyzer test and blew “triple zeroes” and refused to take a urine test.

“He’s been charged with DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test,” Budensiek concluded.

What Happened to Tiger Woods in His 2021 Crash?

In February 2021, Woods was injured in an accident that occurred outside of Los Angeles. His Genesis GV80 SUV rolled over several times, leaving him trapped in the car. At the time, authorities said there was no “evidence of impairment” in Woods’ crash and pointed out that the wreck was “purely an accident.”

Woods, as a result, was hospitalized for three weeks. He underwent surgery in multiple areas and had a rod placed in his tibia and screws inserted in his foot and ankle.

While reflecting on the accident at the 2021 Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, Woods said he was “lucky to be alive and also have a limb.”