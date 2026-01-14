Celebrity Health Scares of 2026: Stars Dealing With Illnesses & More

Image Credit: Getty Images for American Greetings

As 2026 unfolds, several high-profile stars have opened up about serious health challenges, prompting concern and support from fans around the world. From unexpected hospital stays to ongoing medical treatments, celebrities are using their voices to share vulnerable updates and raise awareness about their health.

Among them is country music icon Dolly Parton, who has postponed major appearances and confirmed she will skip her 80th birthday celebration at the Grand Ole Opry as she focuses on her health. Other stars have also spoken candidly about surgeries, diagnoses, and long-term recovery happening away from the spotlight.

Here’s a look at the celebrity health scares making headlines in 2026.

Dolly Parton

In January 2026, Dolly confirmed she would miss her 80th birthday celebration at the Grand Ole Opry.

Over the years, Dolly has been open about managing various health issues, including undergoing multiple surgeries and living with chronic pain while continuing to tour, record music, and run major business ventures like Dollywood. In 2024 and 2025, she scaled back some public commitments following the death of her husband, Carl Dean, and has since emphasized the importance of listening to her body. While she has not disclosed specific details about her current condition, Dolly has reassured fans that she remains in good spirits and deeply appreciative of the love and support she’s received.

Colleen Hoover

Bestselling author Colleen Hoover shocked fans in early 2026 when she revealed she had been undergoing radiation treatment following a cancer diagnosis. The It Ends With Us author shared a candid selfie on her Instagram Stories from what she described as her “second-to-last day of radiation,” explaining that she had quietly been receiving treatment for months. Hoover did not specify the type of cancer but said she chose to keep the diagnosis private while continuing to work and spend time with her family.

Pink

Pink began 2026 by sharing a health update after spending New Year’s Eve in the hospital, where she underwent neck surgery to replace two cervical discs. The singer said in her Instagram caption, “I end the year giving reverence to, paying attention to, and to fixing my body. It may not be a fancy Face lift, but I am getting two new shiny discs in my neck. A new scar, a new reminder, that I appreciate this vessel that I have and use it for all it’s worth. Rock ‘n’ roll is a contact sport. And as I sit here by myself on New Year’s Eve in a hospital room while my family is happily snowboarding- I know that 2026 is going to be better because that is the choice that I have made.”

Evangeline Lilly

Evangeline Lilly shared a devastating health update in early 2026, revealing she is living with brain damage following a traumatic brain injury sustained during an accident in May 2025. The actress fainted while on a beach in Hawaii and hit her head, later learning through scans that multiple areas of her brain are functioning at a decreased capacity.

“I’m entering into this new year, the Year of the Horse, with some bad news about my concussion,” Lilly said in an Instagram video. “A lot of you asked how I’m doing. A lot of you have inquired about the brain scans that you heard I got. And the results came back from the scans [and] showed that almost every area in my brain is functioning at a decreased capacity.”

“But, now, my job is to get to the bottom of that with the doctors and then embark on the hard work of fixing it, which I don’t look forward to because I feel like hard work is all I do,” she added.