Dolly Parton’s Health: Why She’s Undergoing ‘Procedures’ Amid Vegas Postponement

Image Credit: Getty Images

Dolly Parton shocked fans in September 2025 when she announced the postponement of her Las Vegas shows due to “health challenges.” Since the 79-year-old “Jolene” hitmaker hasn’t had any glaring health issues in the past, many are wondering what’s going on with Dolly and whether or not she’s sick.

Below, Hollywood Life is breaking down what we know so far about Dolly’s condition.

What’s Wrong With Dolly Parton?

Dolly announced in a September 28, 2025, Instagram post, that she was postponing her Las Vegas concerts due to “health challenges.”

“I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts,” Dolly wrote. “As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures.”

Without specifying her current condition, Dolly added her signature wit to her statement by adding, “As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!”

Is Dolly Parton Sick? What We Know So Far

At the time of publication, it’s unclear if Dolly is sick with a specific illness. She mentioned having to undergo certain “procedures” without explaining them in detail.

Dolly Parton’s Health Issues Explained

Dolly has not revealed any major health setbacks in then past. In her 2025 announcement, the Queen of Country pointed out that she can still “work on all of [her] projects” at home in Nashville but is currently unable to “rehearse and put the show together.”

“In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see,” Dolly explained via Instagram. “You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you. While I’ll still be able to work on all of my projects from here in Nashville, I just need a little time to get show ready, as they say.”

Is Dolly Parton Quitting Music?

No, Dolly is not retiring from the music industry. She squashed any potential rumors from circulating by adding in her Instagram note, “Don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet. But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you. I love you, and thank you for understanding.”