How Old Is Dolly Parton? See the Country Music Star’s Age Now

Image Credit: Getty Images

Dolly Parton has been an icon in the music industry for her contributions to country music and her captivating stage presence. She has been in the industry for decades and continues to captivate new generations. For instance, she recently collaborated with Sabrina Carpenter on the song “Please Please Please.”

Most recently, Dolly made headlines following the passing of her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, on March 3, 2025. She took to Instagram to share the news, writing, “Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy.” The statement continued, “The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time.”

As Dolly mourns the loss of her beloved husband, learn more about her net worth, age, and Carl’s age below.

Dolly Parton’s Net Worth

Dolly has a net worth of $650 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Old Is Dolly Parton?

Dolly is 79 years old. She recently celebrated her birthday on January 19, as she was born in 1946.

How Old Was Carl Thomas Dean?

Carl was 82 at the time of his passing. He and Dolly had been married since 1966, keeping their relationship mostly private over the years.

Does Dolly Parton Have Children?

Dolly never had children. In a 2020 interview with Oprah Winfrey for The Oprah Conversation on Apple TV, she explained her decision. “I didn’t have children because I believed that God didn’t mean for me to have kids so everybody’s kids could be mine, so I could do things like Imagination Library because if I hadn’t had the freedom to work, I wouldn’t have done all the things I’ve done,” Dolly said. “I wouldn’t be in a position to do all of the things I’m doing now.”

She added, “Since I had no kids, and my husband was pretty independent, I had freedom.” The singer continued, “So I think a big part of my whole success is the fact that I was free to work.”