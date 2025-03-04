Dolly Parton’s Net Worth: How Much Money She Has Now

Image Credit: Getty Images

Dolly Parton isn’t just a country legend — she’s the legend of the business, and millions of fans around the world agree. From releasing hit songs like “Jolene” and “9 to 5 to venturing into philanthropy after building her net worth, Dolly is undeniably one of the greats. Most Gen-Z and millennial kids know Dolly from Hannah Montana, since she’s Miley Cyrus‘ real-life godmother and distant relative, but others grew up listening to Dolly’s music.

In 2025, Dolly collaborated with Sabrina Carpenter on the latter’s country remix of her song “Please Please Please.” Clearly, the Tennessee native has made her mark on the music business. Below, learn more about Dolly’s career.

How Old Is Dolly Parton Now?

As of March 2025, Dolly is 79 years old. She was just 18 when she moved to Nashville to start her music career.

Dolly Parton’s Net Worth

Thanks to her decades-long career, Dolly has a net worth of $650 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. However, she didn’t just rake in cash from releasing music. Dolly established herself as a businesswoman, having introduced the Tennessee theme park known as Dollywood to America.

Outside of her earnings, Dolly is also a philanthropist. Her organization, Imagination Library, has gifted books to millions of children around the world. According to its website, Imagination Library has distributed more than 270 million books.

“When I was growing up in the hills of East Tennessee, I knew my dreams would come true,” Dolly said, per the foundation’s website. “I know there are children in your community with their own dreams. They dream of becoming a doctor or an inventor or a minister. Who knows, maybe there is a little girl whose dream is to be a writer and singer. The seeds of these dreams are often found in books and the seeds you help plant in your community can grow across the world.”

Does Dolly Parton Have Kids?

No, Dolly and her late husband, Carl Thomas Dean, did not have children of their own. Nevertheless, they seemingly enjoyed a long and happy marriage.

Who Is Dolly Parton’s Husband?

Since Carl preferred to be kept away from the public eye, fans never saw him in public with Dolly. Instead, she talked about the love of her life in occasional interviews over the years.

In March 2025, Carl died at the age of 82, Dolly confirmed in a statement that read, “Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy.”