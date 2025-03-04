Does Dolly Parton Have Children With Late Husband Carl Dean?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Dolly Parton found the love of her life in late husband Carl Thomas Dean. The two fell in love and got married in 1966. And although the “Jolene” hitmaker is one of the most famous names in music, Carl made sure to avoid the spotlight. Nevertheless, they enjoyed a loving relationship for decades until his death in March 2025. The news shocked fans, as many didn’t know much about Carl, his marriage to Dolly or whether or not they shared children together.

As seen in an announcement on Dolly’s Instagram, she said, “Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy.” The statement also indicated that Carl died in Nashville, and no cause of death was provided.

Learn more about Dolly and Carl’s life together, marriage and family below.

How Did Dolly Parton & Husband Carl Dean Meet?

Dolly met Carl when she moved to Nashville at just 18 years old outside of a Wishy Washy Laundromat, according to the Associated Press. Per the outlet, the country music super star recalled feeling “surprised and delighted that while he talked to me, he looked at my face (a rare thing for me). He seemed to be genuinely interested in finding out who I was and what I was about.”

What Was Carl Dean’s Job?

Carl was a businessman and owned an asphalt-paving business in Nashville. He eventually retired from his work while living a low-key lifestyle with Dolly.

Carl Dean & Dolly Parton’s Ages

Carl died at the age of 82, and Dolly is currently 79 years old.

Do Dolly Parton & Carl Dean Have Kids?

No, Dolly does not share children with her late husband, Carl. The “9 to 5” songstress has opened up about not having children in multiple interviews throughout her career. While speaking with Saga Exceptional in 2023, Dolly recalled thinking that she and Carl were going to have kids when they first fell in love.

“When you’re a young couple, you think you’re going to have kids, but it just wasn’t one of those burning things for me,” she explained. “I had my career and my music and I was traveling. If I’d had kids, I’d have stayed home with them, I’m sure, and worried myself to death about them. With everything that’s going on, I’d hate to be bringing a child into this world right now.”

During a previous interview with Billboard, Dolly explained why she didn’t regret having her own children with Carl.

“I used to think I should regret it,” Dolly noted in the 2014 interview. “Early on, when my husband and I were dating, and then when we got married, we just assumed we would have kids. We weren’t doing anything to stop it. In fact, we thought maybe we would. We even had names if we did, but it didn’t turn out that way. Now I say, ‘God didn’t mean for me to have kids so everybody’s kids could be mine.’ I’m very close to my family — five of my younger brothers and sisters lived with me and Carl for many years — and we’re very close to our nieces and nephews. Now that Carl and I are older, we often say, “Aren’t you glad we didn’t have kids? Now we don’t have kids to worry about.'”

Carl Dean Inspired Dolly Parton’s Song ‘Jolene’

Behind the iconic lyrics of “Jolene” is a story, but it’s not as dramatic as fans might assume. During a 2008 interview with NPR, Dolly revealed that she was inspired to write the song about a bank teller who seemed to have a crush on Carl.

“She got this terrible crush on my husband,” Dolly claimed. “And he just loved going to the bank because she paid him so much attention. It was kinda like a running joke between us — when I was saying, ‘Hell, you’re spending a lot of time at the bank. I don’t believe we’ve got that kind of money.’ So it’s really an innocent song all around, but sounds like a dreadful one.”