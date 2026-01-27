Quinton Aaron’s Health Now: Update After ‘The Blind Side’ Actor Was Placed on Life Support

Image Credit: Vivien Killilea

The Blind Side actor Quinton Aaron was fighting for his life when he was hospitalized and placed on life support in late January 2026. The Bronx, New York, native collapsed at home earlier that month, his wife, Margarita Aaron, confirmed, and a GoFundMe page was created to help the family pay for medical expenses.

Quinton is recognized for playing the now-former football player Michael Oher opposite Sandra Bullock in The Blind Side. The film was a commercial and critical success, having earned Sandra an Oscar and a Golden Globe Award for her performance as Leigh Anne Tuohy.

According to the GoFundMe for Quinton, his health scare was “sudden.” Get updates on how he’s doing below.

How Old Is Quinton Aaron?

The actor is currently 41 years old.

Why Was Quinton Aaron Placed on Life Support?

Quinton’s wife, Margarita, who is a registered nurse, told TMZ that he collapsed while walking up the stairs at their home in late January 2026. Days before his fall, Quinton had been feeling pain in his neck and back.

When he was brought to the hospital, Quinton was placed on life support because of a blood infection, his GoFundMe page indicates.

“Quinton is currently hospitalized and on life support due to a severe blood infection,” the fundraiser’s description reads. “This has been sudden, frightening, and overwhelming for his loved ones. As he fights for his life, his family is facing an immense emotional and financial burden — including mounting medical-related expenses, ongoing living costs, and the uncertainty of how long this road to recovery may be.”

How Is Quinton Aaron Doing Now? Health Update

On January 27, 2026, Quinton “opened his eyes and has some feeling in his foot” and was “still on life support and going through tests,” an update on the GoFundMe page reads.

“We are looking at quite a recovery time and will need a wheelchair when he is released while he goes through therapy to walk again,” the fundraiser added.

Has Quinton Aaron Had Health Issues in the Past?

Yes, unfortunately, Quinton has faced multiple health setbacks over the years. In March 2025, the Gods of Medicine alum was hospitalized for a fever and bloody cough. He told TMZ at the time that he was dealing with Type A flu and pneumonia. He was sent home shortly thereafter to recover.

Nearly six years prior, Quinton was admitted to a hospital in 2019 for an upper respiratory infection and a bronchitis flare-up.