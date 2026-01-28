Did Ray J Suffer From Heart Failure? His Recent Health Revelation

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ray J revealed he suffered a frightening health crisis in January 2026. In a video he shared with his Instagram followers, the “Wait a Minute” artist announced that his heart was “only beating 25 percent” after he was hospitalized for pneumonia, leading many to assume he suffered from heart failure.

“My heart’s only beating 25 percent, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, everything will be all right,” Ray J said, in part, in his Instagram video.

This wasn’t the first time that the singer-songwriter battled pneumonia. Learn what we know so far about Ray J’s condition.

How Old Is Ray J Today?

Ray J is currently 45 years old. He was born on January 17, 1981.

Did Ray J Suffer From Heart Failure?

Despite initial confusion from fans, Ray J is alive and recovering after his January 2026 hospitalization, but he said he was dealing with a heart issue. In his Instagram video, Ray said his heart was “only beating 25 percent” but reassured fans that “everything will be all right” as long as he stays on the “right path” with his health.

“Just almost died!!” he captioned the post. “I’m alive because of your prayers and support!! Shout out @lemuelplummer @thezeusnetwork — @tronixnetwork – all of the smaller guys we respect you kinda too! – a little bit! — let’s all keep working hard for 2026!! — TRONIX NET WILL BE A FULL ON DATING SHOW UNTIL WE DISCUSS IT WITH THE ZEUS NETWORK BOARD OF DIRECTORS!! — STAY TUNED — sub to @tronixnetwork now!! You only have a few more weeks before it all changes directions!! Thank you 4 everything!!”

Is Ray J Sick? What We Know About His Health

Ray J has suffered from more than one pneumonia-related hospitalization. He was brought to a hospital in 2021 for the lung issue and was placed in the same area as COVID-19 patients, even though he tested negative for the illness at the time.

Nearly five years later, he sought medical assistance again in early 2026 for pneumonia. TMZ reported that he was admitted to a Las Vegas hospital on January 6, 2026, for a “severe case of pneumonia and heart pain.”

Three weeks later, Ray J explained in an Instagram video that his health was “not OK” at the moment.

“My health is not OK, so I thank everybody for supporting and praying for me through everything I’ve been in the hospital,” he said.