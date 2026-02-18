Christy Carlson Romano’s Health: Does the Disney Channel Alum Have Cancer?

Christy Carlson Romano, famous for her past roles on the Disney Channel, such as Even Stevens and Kim Possible, revealed that she “may have stageable cancer” after she received positive test results from a cancer screening. Christy appeared in a February 2026 Instagram video to tearfully break the news to her fans.

“I got the results back a little bit before filming down in Florida,” Christy explained. “My husband’s came back completely negative. Mine did not come back negative. … What that means is I may have stageable cancer. The steps are to get a PET scan. I’m fighting with companies to get that covered.”

The Cadet Kelly star further pointed to the late actor James Van Der Beek, who died of colorectal cancer earlier this year, for inspiring her to get a checkup.

“I live in Austin, and I was able to meet James Van Der Beek a bunch. His family’s amazing,” Christy said, fighting back tears. “They always were raising money for the most amazing charities, and he’s not with us anymore. Cancer is everywhere. Which is why I got this test.”

Below, get updates on Christy’s health and journey following her cancer screening, and what it means for her. ”

How Old Is Christy Carlson Romano Now?

Christy is currently 41 years old. The Milford, Connecticut, native was born on March 20, 1984.

Does Christy Carlson Romano Have Cancer?

No, Christy has not formally been diagnosed with any form of cancer. However, as she pointed out in her Instagram video, she might have “stageable cancer,” and she needs to get a PET scan.

“Very vulnerable time for me,” the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test alum continued. “It’s time to have a strong sense of faith and know that it’s in God’s hands, most of it. I’m sure people think I’m overreacting, but I’m not, because cancer is pretty serious, and I have two little girls.”

Christy went on to admit that this was a “very emotional” time for her, but “when you’re somebody like me, you kinda have to take life a day at a time, really be grateful for all the amazing stuff around you. That’s why I always try to make jokes, and I try to be funny. Not just because I’m trying to be liked, or stay relevant. I don’t share that a lot. So, when my book comes out, you’re gonna find out a lot of stuff about me that you didn’t know.”

How Is Christy Carlson’s Health Now?

As Christy said, she needs to get a PET scan to assess her health. Aside from her cancer screening results, the Cutting Edge actress has not publicly discussed any other health issues. But in February 2025, Christy was accidentally shot in the right eye during a clay pigeon shooting outing in Austin, Texas. She was hospitalized and had some of the shrapnel removed from her eye, though one shotgun pellet fragment was still lodged in and too risky to remove.

Christy later revealed that she also had another pellet fragment in her forehead.