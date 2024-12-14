How Old Is Bettina Anderson? Donald Trump Jr.’s Rumored Girlfriend’s Age

Bettina Anderson was used to life in the public eye for years, but she quickly found herself in a new kind of spotlight. In late 2024, reports swirled about her rumored relationship with Donald Trump Jr., who had been dating fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle since 2018. As the public learns more about Bettina, many want to learn about her career, how she grew up, how old she is and more.

Find out Bettina’s age and more about her below.

Who Is Bettina Anderson?

Bettina is a philanthropist and model. Throughout the early 2000s, she appeared in modeling gigs in Florida. Eventually, she co-founded the organization, The Paradise Fund. The group’s goal is to protect the environment and to “advocate for conservation efforts through impactful and inspired storytelling,” according to its website.

Per Bettina’s profile on The Paradise Fund’s website, she “loves being in the water and, as a licensed rebreather tech diver, she has a unique and special lens for witnessing the impact that over-development is having on our natural waters and marine wildlife.”

Bettina is also involved in the fashion world. In 2022, she spoke with Fashion Week Daily about the Project Paradise Film Fund Initiative, which she said she was “so proud” to be a part of.

“One of the greatest focuses of my life is how I can be of service to others and a be steward of the environment,” Bettina said at the time.

How Old Is Bettina Anderson?

Bettina is reportedly 38 years old as of December 2024. Don Jr. will turn 47 years old on December 31. They have a nine-year age gap.

While describing Bettina, a source from Palm Beach, Florida, told PEOPLE that she is a “party girl” and that Don Jr. is “smitten with her.” The insider also alleged that Bettina “is a big Republican and wild.”

When Did Bettina Start Dating Donald Trump Jr.?

Betting and Don Jr. started dating in mid-2024, according to PEOPLE. A source told the publication in December that the couple have “been dating for about six months” — even though Don Jr. was still in a relationship with Kimberly. The insider further alleged that Don “took [Bettina] on a trip to Alaska and introduced her around as his girlfriend when he was still very much with Kim.”

“For the most part Kim has looked the other way because she loves the power and lifestyle,” the source claimed.

Neither Don Jr. nor Kimberly has publicly commented on the reports about their romance. Don’s father, Donald Trump, nominated Kimberly to be the next ambassador to Greece.