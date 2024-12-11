Bettina Anderson’s Net Worth: How Much Money Does She Make?

View gallery Image Credit: Getty Images for Zacapa No. 23 R

Bettina Anderson is making headlines over her rumored relationship with Donald Trump Jr. The pair have been spotted spending time together during the final months of 2024. So, many are curious to learn more about Bettina and her career. After all, she has been photographed modeling and attending various upscale events over the years.

It’s clear that Bettina made a name for herself across various industries. Find out how what she does for a living and more, below.

Is Bettina Anderson Dating Donald Trump Jr.?

Bettina and Don Jr. were seen holding hands and enjoying a dinner date in late 2024, according to photos published by Daily Mail. Three months prior, rumors swirled about their apparent romance, as they were seen kissing and getting close while Don was reportedly still in a relationship with then-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Neither Don nor Bettina has publicly commented on the nature of their relationship.

What Is Bettina Anderson’s Net Worth?

Bettina’s net worth is not known. However, she comes from a wealthy family being the daughter of a bank president, according to Us Weekly. Bettina’s father is the late Harry Loy Anderson Jr.,who became the youngest bank president in U.S. history when he landed his leadership position at the Worth Avenue Nation Bank when he was 26 years old.

Apart from her family’s legacy, Bettina’s nonprofit organization, The Paradise Fund, has been successful for several years in its mission to “preserve paradise for future generations” by “redefining disaster relief,” the project’s website indicates.

“Through fundraising, hands-on projects, and strategic partnerships with related non-profit organizations around the world, The Paradise Fund is redefining disaster relief,” the website adds. “For over a decade, The Paradise Fund has been dedicated to assisting disaster relief in areas where it is most needed through its grants.” According to ProPublica, the Florida-based group made more than $350,000 in revenues in 2015.

Members of the Anderson family have estimated net worths that are in the millions of dollars, according to several outlets.

What Does Bettina Anderson Do for Work?

Bettina is a philanthropist and has worked as a model in the past. Nowadays, she’s focused on working with The Paradise Fund, which she co-founded with her brothers. Bettina’s siblings are Mea Stone, Bebe McCranels, Kristina McPherson, Harry Loy III and Kent Anderson, per PEOPLE.

In 2022, Bettina explained to Fashion Week Daily, “One of the greatest focuses of my life is how I can be of service to others and be a steward of the environment.”

How Old Is Bettina Anderson?

Bettina is 38 years old, according to multiple outlets.