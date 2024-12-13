How Old Is Kimberly Guilfoyle Now? Her Age

Image Credit: Getty Images

Kimberly Guilfoyle developed a successful career in the public eye. After earning her law degree and working as a prosecutor in California, Kimberly later joined Fox News. After leaving the network in 2018, she delved deeper in the political landscape by supporting Donald Trump‘s campaign. Now that her personal life is making headlines — primarily the status of her relationship with Donald Trump Jr. — many want to learn more about the television personality.

Learn more about Kimberly, her career and personal life, below.

Who Is Kimberly Guilfoyle?

Kimberly is best known for her former Fox News appearances, co-hosting The Five. In 2020, she made headlines after appearing at the Republican National Convention. Her roaring speech at the time was criticized, and Saturday Night Live parodied it in a sketch.

Is Kimberly Guilfoyle Married?

Before her TV days, Kimberly rose to fame after marrying her first husband, California Governor Gavin Newsom, in 2001. They divorced in 2006. That year, she married her second husband, Eric Villency, whom she divorced in 2009.

In 2020, Kimberly reportedly got engaged to Don Jr. However, the news wasn’t revealed until 2022 by multiple outlets.

Is Kimberly Guilfoyle Still Dating Donald Trump Jr.?

I am so proud of Kimberly. She loves America and she always has wanted to serve the country as an Ambassador. She will be an amazing leader for America First. pic.twitter.com/S3FjxqCgCx — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 10, 2024

In 2018, Don Jr.’s ex-wife, Vanessa Haydon, confirmed that he was dating Kimberly. Don and Kimberly eventually got engaged but kept the news under wraps. In late 2024, Daily Mail published photos of Don holding hands with a philanthropist named Bettina Anderson. Neither Don nor Kimberly has addressed the status of their engagement, but he publicly expressed his support for Kimberly on social media after his father nominated her to be the ambassador to Greece.

“I am so proud of Kimberly,” Don tweeted alongside his father’s statement about her. “She loves America, and she always has wanted to serve the country as an Ambassador. She will be an amazing leader for America First.”

How Old Is Kimberly Guilfoyle Today?

Kimberly is 55 years old. She was born on March 9, 1969.