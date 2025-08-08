Who Was Brandon Blackstock? 5 Things About Kelly Clarkson’s Late Ex-Husband

Image Credit: Getty Images

Brandon Blackstock made headlines for his marriage and eventual divorce from his ex-wife Kelly Clarkson. But most recently, Brandon’s death has surmounted previous coverage after it was revealed that he died of cancer. His illness led to Kelly postponing her Las Vegas residency shows in August 2025 in order to support her and Brandon’s children.

Below, Hollywood Life is remembering Brandon’s life and career and explaining his death.

Brandon Blackstock Was a Talent Manager

Brandon came from a family with a showbusiness background, so he became a talent manager. After he started dating Kelly in 2012, Brandon stepped up to become her manager. The two married in 2013 and split in 2020, then finalized their divorce in 2022.

While married to Brandon, Kelly credited him with motivating her to start a talk show. In 2019, The Kelly Clarkson Show officially aired, and she revealed that she and Brandon had their own offices at the studio.

“Even the show here, he has his own office. I have my own office,” Kelly said, per People. “And he’s always on the phone … we do a really good job of being like, ‘I need some me time.’”

Aside from his day job, Brandon was also an experienced pilot.

Brandon Blackstock Is Survived by Four Children

Brandon shared his children Seth and Savannah with ex-wife Melissa Ashworth and River and Remington with Kelly.

Brandon Blackstock Was the Son of Narvel Blackstock

Brandon followed in his father’s footsteps by joining showbusiness as a talent manager. Narvel Blackstock is a film producer and manager.

Brandon Blackstock Was Reba McEntire’s Stepson

Since Reba McEntire was married to Narvel from 1989 to 2015, she was Brandon’s stepmother at one point.

Brandon Blackstock’s Type of Cancer He Died From

Brandon died on August 7, 2025, and a rep for his family confirmed in a statement that he was living with cancer toward the end of his life.

“Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years,” the statement revealed. “He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

Brandon had melanoma, a form of skin cancer, according to TMZ.