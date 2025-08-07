What Is Wrong With Brandon Blackstock? Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband’s Illness Explained

Image Credit: WireImage

Despite her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson is prioritizing her family above her career. On August 6, 2025, the “Because of You” artist postponed her Las Vegas shows because of Brandon’s illness, and she needed to be “fully present” for their children. So, what exactly is wrong with Brandon?

“Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas,” Kelly wrote in an Instagram statement that day. “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them. I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows, and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding.”

Hollywood Life explains everything we know so far about Brandon’s sickness below.

What Illness Does Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock Have?

Kelly did not specify what illness her ex-husband has, but it appears to be severe. As stated in her Instagram announcement, Brandon has been sick “this past year,” and Kelly has kept it private. Back in March 2025, Kelly suddenly took a brief hiatus from her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and her silence about the break raised some eyebrows.

A few noteworthy guest hosts filled in for Kelly at the time. TMZ reported that Kelly was absent due to a “personal matter that [did] not directly involve her” and that the “Breakaway” singer was “completely fine.” She returned to her show shortly thereafter and never explained her brief disappearance.

Now that she’s revealed Brandon’s health issue, Kelly most likely took that brief break from hosting her talk show because of her ex-husband.

When Were Kelly Clarkson & Brandon Blackstock Married?

Kelly and Brandon first met in 2006, but they didn’t start dating until 2012. Shortly after getting engaged, the then-couple married in 2013 and went on to expand their family, welcoming their children: daughter River Rose and son Remington.

In 2020, Kelly filed for divorce from Brandon and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind their separation. A lengthy divorce ensued over the ex-spouses’ Montana ranch, with Kelly being granted ownership of the property but rewarding Brandon with 5 percent of it. She was also granted sole physical custody of their children. The American Idol alum was subsequently ordered to pay her ex-husband a one-time payment of more than $1 million in addition to monthly spousal supports and child support payments.

Why Did Kelly Clarkson & Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock Divorce?

Kelly has discussed her and Brandon’s divorce in multiple interviews over the years. She has repeatedly stated that her marriage just didn’t work out, while multiple outlets reported that Kelly and Brandon started clashing when they quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When it comes to their kids, though, Kelly has acknowledged how difficult the divorce was on river Rose and Remington. During a March 2023 interview on “The Angie Martinez IRL Podcast,” the mother of two revealed her children’s reaction to their parents’ separation.

“I literally ask my kids every night when we’re snuggling, ‘Are you happy? And if you’re not, what could make you happier?’” Kelly said. “Sometimes they’ll say — especially the past two years — a lot of it — and it kills me — and I want them to be honest, so I don’t ever say, ‘Oh God, don’t tell me that.’ But a lot of times it would be like, ‘You know, I’m just really sad. I wish Mommy and Daddy were in the same house.’ And they’re really honest about it.”