Brandon Blackstock’s Parents: Who Are His Mom & Dad?

Brandon Blackstock is making headlines as of late after his ex-wife Kelly Clarkson revealed that he was battling an illness. As a result of his ailment, she postponed her Las Vegas shows, and he died shortly thereafter from a battle with cancer. Now, fans are curious about Brandon’s family and inner circle. In fact, most want to know who his mom and dad are, and whether or not he’s related to country music singer Reba McEntire.

Below, Hollywood Life has a breakdown of Brandon’s family tree and former marriages.

Who Are Brandon Blackstock’s Ex-Wives?

Brandon was married twice. His first marriage was to ex-wife Melissa Ashworth, from 2001 to 2012, which is when he started dating Kelly. Brandon went on to marry Kelly in 2013, and they split in 2020, finalizing their divorce in 2022.

From his past relationships, Brandon welcomed children. He shares his kids Savannah and Seth with Melissa and River and Remington with Kelly.

Is Brandon Blackstock Reba McEntire’s Son?

Brandon was not Reba’s biological son, but she became his stepmom after marrying her ex-husband Narvel Blackstock. Brandon has a half-brother named Shelby Steven McEntire Blackstock, a race car driver, who is Reba’s biological son from her previous marriage with Narvel.

Who Are Brandon Blackstock’s Mom & Dad?

Brandon’s real mother is Elisa Gayle Ritter, and his father is Narvel Blackstock. Elisa and Narvel were married from 1973 to 1988.

Elisa is reportedly a television producer, and Narvel is a film producer. They welcomed Brandon in 1976, 12 years before they divorced. Narvel is also a father to his other kids, Shawna Rene Blackstock and Chassidy Celeste Blackstock.

What Illness Does Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband Have?

Kelly did not specify the type of illness that Brandon was battling, but she pointed out he’s lived with it over the “past year.” In her August 2025 Instagram announcement, Kelly apologized to fans for postponing her shows and noted that her and Brandon’s children are her priority.

“Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas,” Kelly wrote in her post. “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them. I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows, and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding.”

Just one day later, Brandon died, and it was revealed he had cancer, according to a statement from a family rep.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away,” the statement read, according to multiple outlets. “Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

What Type of Cancer Did Brandon Blackstock Have?

Brandon had melanoma, a form of skin cancer, according to TMZ, which cited “sources with direct knowledge” of the situation.