Brandon Blackstock’s Cause of Death: What Cancer Did Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband Have?

Image Credit: WireImage

Brandon Blackstock, a talent manager, Kelly Clarkson‘s ex-husband and former stepson of Reba McEntire, died on August 7, 2025, after battling cancer. He was 48 years old. Blackstock’s death came just hours after Clarkson announced she was postponing her Las Vegas residency for the sake of her and Blackstock’s two children. As fans and friends of Blackstock grapple with the news, many want to learn what type of cancer he was living with.

Blackstock and Clarkson divorced in 2022 after separating in 2020. Though their split was complicated, the “Because of You” artist prioritized their kids, River and Remington, and notably took time off from work to support her family.

Get updates on what we know so far about Brandon’s cancer and his health below.

What Type of Cancer Did Brandon Blackstock Have?

At the time of publication, no one from Blackstock’s family nor Clarkson has publicly disclosed what form of cancer he was living with. TMZ reported that Blackstock had melanoma, a form of skin cancer, citing “sources with direct knowledge.”

A rep for the family noted he was battling the illness for “more than three years.”

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away,” a rep for Blackstock told People in a statement on August 7, 2025. “Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

What Did Kelly Clarkson Say About Her Ex-Husband’s Illness?

Clarkson did not specify what was going on with her ex-husband in her August 6, 2025, Instagram announcement. She only revealed that she was postponing the upcoming August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas because of Blackstock’s ailment.

“While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them,” Clarkson explained while apologizing to her fans.

How Many Kids Does Brandon Blackstock Have?

Blackstock is survived by four children in total. He shares his two kids River and Remington with Clarkson and his other two children, Savannah and Seth, with ex-wife Melissa Ashworth.

Is Brandon Blackstock Reba McEntire’s Son?

No, Blackstock is not McEntire’s biological son, but he was her stepson while she was married to her ex-husband Narvel Blackstock.