What’s Going on With Kelly Clarkson? Her Absence Explained

Image Credit: Brian Bowen Smith/NBC

Kelly Clarkson is sparking concern among fans amid her absence from her daytime talk show. It’s been nearly a full week without the “Because of You” hitmaker, and viewers are wondering when she’ll be back on the air, and more importantly, what’s going on with Kelly.

Below, we have the latest updates on Kelly’s absence and when she’s expected to return to The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Where Is Kelly Clarkson?

It’s unclear where Kelly is. All viewers know is that she’s been absent. On March 3, 2025, the American Idol alum unexpectedly missed a live show, and guest Simu Liu agreed to take on the role of substitute host at the last minute.

“Kelly isn’t able to make it today. We’re sending her our very best,” the Barbie actor told the audience. “I did not know that I was doing this until about five minutes ago when I arrived to promote my new movie Last Breath. I’m here now, and look, I’m not one to back down from a challenge.”

The show went smoothly, and Kelly returned to her talk show the following day. However, the “Since U Been Gone” artist was absent again on March 5. Multiple noteworthy stars have substituted as hosts for Kelly amid her brief hiatus, including comedian Roy Wood Jr. Roy guest hosted on March 6 and addressed Kelly’s absence.

“Kelly’s out for the day. I’m back. You’re in good hands,” Roy said. “I was here about a week ago, I think they brought me back because of my resemblance to Kelly. You need to squint to see it, though.”

What’s Going on With Kelly Clarkson?

Kelly has not publicly addressed her fluctuating presence on The Kelly Clarkson Show, nor has she been spotted in public outside of the show.

According to TMZ, Kelly is “completely fine” and “dealing with a personal matter that does not directly involve her.”

When Will Kelly Clarkson Be Back?

TMZ reported that Kelly is expected to return to the studio on March 14. She still has not addressed her whereabouts at the time of publication.