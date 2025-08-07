Brandon Blackstock’s Net Worth 2025: How Much Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband Was Worth

Image Credit: WireImage

Brandon Blackstock spent years working behind the scenes in the entertainment industry, but his name became widely known during his high-profile marriage—and eventual divorce—from Kelly Clarkson. The couple split in 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage, leading to a highly publicized legal battle over custody, finances, and property. In 2025, Clarkson revealed that Brandon had been facing a private health battle while explaining her decision to postpone part of her Las Vegas residency to support their children.

Sadly, Blackstock passed away in 2025 at the age of 48 after a private, years-long fight with the illness. As news of his death circulates, many may be curious about his life, including his career and financial standing. Here’s everything to know about Blackstock’s net worth and more below.

What Is Brandon Blackstock’s Net Worth?

Blackstock’s estimated net worth before his passing on August 7, 2025, was reportedly around $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Did Brandon Blackstock Do for a Living?

Blackstock was a former talent manager and music executive. He worked with the Starstruck Management Group, a company founded by his father, Narvel Blackstock, which managed high-profile clients including Blake Shelton and Clarkson. Blackstock also served as Clarkson’s manager during their marriage. However, during their divorce proceedings, Clarkson alleged that he was not a licensed talent agent in California and had overstepped legal boundaries in that role. In 2023, according to documents obtained by multiple outlets, Blackstock was ordered to pay Clarkson $2,641,374 for unlawfully securing business deals that, under California law, should have been handled by a licensed talent agent.

How Many Kids Did Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson Have?

Blackstock and Clarkson shared two children: daughter River Rose, born in 2014, and son Remington Alexander, born in 2016.

In addition to their two children together, Blackstock also had two older children—Savannah and Seth—from a previous marriage.

Brandon Blackstock’s Health

In August 2025, Clarkson revealed that her ex-husband had been privately dealing with a serious illness. While she didn’t disclose specific details at the time, she shared in an Instagram statement that she was postponing several Las Vegas shows to be fully present for their children during this challenging time. “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill,” she wrote.

It was later confirmed that Blackstock had been quietly fighting cancer for three years. He passed away in August 2025 at the age of 48, following his private health battle.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away,” a spokesperson for Blackstock said in a statement.

“Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”