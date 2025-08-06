Who Is the Stalker in ‘Wednesday’ Season 2? Character Spoilers

Image Credit: HELEN SLOAN/NETFLIX

Welcome back to Nevermore Academy, where more woe bleeds through the walls than in season 1 of Wednesday. The first part of season 2 premiered on August 6, 2025, and we finally found out who Wednesday’s stalker is. So, who is it, and why are they stalking the titular Addams family character?

Keep reading to find out who Wednesday’s stalker is and why they’re pursuing her. (Warning: the following contains spoilers from season 2 of Wednesday.)

Wednesday Cast in Season 2

The main cast of Wednesday includes Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Isaac Ordonez as Wednesday’s little brother, Pugsley Addams, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester, Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay, Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin, Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Ottinger, Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus and Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin.

New cast members who joined season 2 are Steve Buscemi as Barry Dort, Owen Painter as Slurp, Billie Piper as Isadora Capri, Noah B. Taylor as Bruno Yuson and Evie Templeton as Agnes DeMille.

Season 2 also has quite a few guest stars, including Christopher Lloyd as Professor Orloff, Haley Joel Osment as Chet, Heather Matarazzo as Judi and Thandiwe Newton as Dr. Rachael Fairburn.

Is Lady Gaga Starring in Wednesday Season 2?

Yes! Although the pop star does not appear in the first four episodes of season 2, Lady Gaga has a cameo role as Rosaline Rotwood. It looks like fans will just have to wait for her forthcoming appearance.

Who Is Wednesday’s Stalker in Season 2?

Wednesday’s stalker is Agnes DeMille, one of the titular character’s biggest fans at Nevermore Academy. Though she clearly idolizes Wednesday, Agnes’ motivation is actually more woeful than even Wednesday could have predicted.

Agnes is so keen on earning Wednesday’s admiration that she strives to be the most sinister person around. So, she creates life-threatening schemes for Wednesday to complete while using her invisibility power. Her most violent tactic is kidnapping Enid in episode 2 and nearly killing the exuberant werewolf.

Ultimately, Wednesday isn’t threatened by Agnes. In typical Addams fashion, the titular character uses Agnes for the murder investigation. But their alliance ends up hurting one important person in Wednesday’s circle: Enid, who feels excluded from her best friend’s life.

Showrunner Miles Millar explained to Netflix’ Tudum why they decided to drive a wedge in between Wednesday and Enid.

“One of the highlights of season 2 has been the relationship between Agnes, Enid, and Wednesday,” Millar noted. “We felt it was important to challenge Wednesday and Enid’s relationship. How does Wednesday navigate the idea of friendship? We put Agnes in the middle of it — she’s this Wednesday superfan, and someone who believes she is a natural best friend for Wednesday.”

Templeton, who plays Agnes, doubled down on the “trio dynamic” between Enid, Wednesday and Agnes, adding “Also, there’s a very important message to be yourself, even if you feel like you don’t always fit in. It’s OK to stand out and be different, which is quite impactful for my generation.”

Does Enid Die in Wednesday Season 2?

Not yet, but Enid could die sometime in season 2, according to Wednesday’s vision — and it might be all the psychic’s fault!

When Does Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Air?

Part 2 of Wednesday‘s second season premieres on Netflix on September 3, 2025.