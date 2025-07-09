Does Enid Die in ‘Wednesday’ Season 2? Updates & Spoilers on Her Fate

Image Credit: JONATHAN HESSION/NETFLIX

Woe is us after watching the explosive new trailer for Wednesday season 2. The teaser reveals that the second season will focus on one character’s apparent, imminent death: Enid Sinclair. Meanwhile, Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) must race against time to save her best friend and roommate “or die trying.” But is it true — does Enid actually die in the series?

Below, Hollywood Life has updates on everything we know so far about the second season of Wednesday.

How to Watch Wednesday Episodes

All episodes of Wednesday stream on Netflix.

When Does Wednesday Season 2 Come Out?

Season 2 of Wednesday premieres in two parts this year! Part 1 will be released on August 6, 2025, and part 2 will come out on September 3, 2025. Each part has four episodes.

Does Enid Sinclair Die in Wednesday Season 2?

Apparently, Enid might die in season 2 of Wednesday, according to a psychic vision that Wednesday has. As seen in the trailer, Wednesday envisions Enid’s grave, which reads, “In memory of Enid Sinclair,” then a deceased Enid appears to grab Wednesday’s throat and yell, “I died because of you!”

“Enid dies, and it’s all my fault,” Wednesday says in a scene from the trailer, before her voiceover is heard saying “Secrets are the bedrock of the Addams family. The sooner I get answers, the sooner I can save Enid — or die trying.”

What Actress Plays Enid Sinclair in Wednesday?

Actress Emma Myers plays Enid in Wednesday, and thanks to the Netflix series, she rose to fame pretty quickly in playing the colorful, cheerful and empathetic werewolf teen.

Is Enid Leaving Wednesday After Season 2?

It’s unclear whether or not actress Emma is leaving Wednesday after the second season. Since season 2 has yet to be released, fans will have to wait and see what happens to her character.

But fans have no reason to think that Emma is looking for an exit from the show. Creatives behind Wednesday, including director and producer Tim Burton, gushed to Variety in April 2025 about Emma. Collectively, they pointed out that Emma is game to try anything new on set and is easy to work with.

“She just surprises you all the time,” Tim told the outlet about Emma. “I didn’t really learn till this season that she could dance so well. She’s not overly demonstrative as a person, so she just kept surprising me, just with her level of humor and her ability to be chromatic and humorous. I like a mixture of people that can do comedy and be emotional at the same time — and she’s got all of those elements.”

As for Emma, she teased that her character, Enid, has “changed over the summer” and is “grown, and she’s become more comfortable with herself.”