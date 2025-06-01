‘Wednesday’ Season 2: New Trailer, Cast List, Premiere Date & Latest Details

The halls of Nevermore Academy are opening once again—Wednesday is almost back for Season 2. After a wildly successful debut that turned the iconic Addams Family daughter into a streaming sensation, fans got word in 2023 that a follow-up season was on the way, with filming kicking off the following year. Now, we’re finally getting a closer look at what’s in store.

With returning characters, fresh mysteries, and even darker twists ahead, Hollywood Life has rounded up everything we know so far about the next round of chaos for Wednesday Addams.

‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Details

Netflix officially announced the renewal of Wednesday on January 6, 2023. In the Season 2 announcement video, Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams delivers a perfectly on-brand message: “Over the past few weeks, I’ve been hunted, haunted, and mimicked millions of times across the internet. It’s been pure torture. Thank you.”

The streaming service said “more misery is coming” and the “global phenomenon will return for season 2.”

“It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world. Thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two. We can’t wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first,” creators/showrunners/executive producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar told Tudum.

Wednesday became an instant hit for Netflix when it debuted on November 23, 2022. In just its first week, Wednesday had 341.23M hours viewed and became the record-holder for the most hours viewed in a week for any English-language TV series on Netflix. Wednesday beat Stranger Things 4, which previously held the title with 335M hours viewed in the first week. Wednesday broke another Netflix record in its second week with 411.29M hours viewed.

The love for Wednesday Addams began when the fictional family was created by cartoonist Charles Addams. The first Addams Family television series premiered in 1964. Feature films starring Christina Ricci as Wednesday Addams debuted in the 1990s.

Wednesday Season 2 Release Date

Part one of Wednesday Season 2 premieres on August 6, 2025, with part two set to drop September 3, 2025, on Netflix.

Filming for the new season began in early 2024, following delays due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes as unions negotiated new deals with studios. Production for Season 2 has shifted to Ireland, a change from Season 1, which was filmed in Romania from September 2021 to March 2022.

‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Cast & Crew

Jenna is, of course, returning as Wednesday Addams—and this time, she’s not just the star. As revealed in her Elle cover story, Jenna will also serve as an executive producer for Season 2.

With Wednesday returning to Nevermore Academy for another semester, several familiar faces are back as well. Expect to see:

Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair

Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay

Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus

Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Otinger

All these actors will be returning except for Percy Hynes White.

Hunter Doohan will reprise his role as Tyler Galpin, despite his character being locked away at the end of Season 1 after being revealed as the Hyde. He teased that Tyler’s arc is far from over, telling HollywoodLife, “I just want to explore what’s next for Tyler, and if he’s going to come back after Wednesday… I guess the idea left at the end is that he’s really pissed off enough to transform in that armed vehicle and I assume escape.”

Tyler was previously under the control of Marilyn Thornhill (played by Christina Ricci), whose fate was left unresolved in the Season 1 finale. Hunter added that he’d love to see “what Tyler and the Hyde are like without having a master in Thornhill.”

The Addams family is also expected to appear throughout the season. Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia), Luis Guzmán (Gomez), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley), George Burcea (Lurch), Victor Dorobantu (Thing), and Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester) are all likely to pop in—and fans are hoping for even more screentime.

“We felt like we just touched the surface with those characters and the actors are so amazing in those roles,” Miles told TVLine. “Catherine is, I think, an iconic Morticia. The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is also essential to the show, and the idea that Wednesday is trying to forge her own path outside the family is important.”

Season 2 is also bringing in fresh blood. Steve Buscemi joins the cast as Nevermore Academy’s new principal. Lady Gaga has been confirmed for a mysterious role, and additional guest stars include:

Thandiwe Newton

Haley Joel Osment

Heather Matarazzo

Joanna Lumley

Frances O’Connor

Joonas Suotamo

Tim Burton, who directed the first four episodes of Season 1, is back to direct another four in Season 2.

‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Plot

At Tudum 2025, Netflix unveiled the first six minutes of Season 2’s premiere episode, titled “Here We Woe Again.” The opening scene features Wednesday confronting a serial killer known as the Kansas City Scalper, played by Haley Joel Osment, showcasing her growing psychic abilities and setting a darker tone for the new season.

While on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in March 2023, Jenna gave a little hint as to what to expect in season 2. “We just started getting a writers’ room together and talking about it,” she said. Everybody’s being really cool. I think we want to up the kind of the horror aspect a little bit and get Wednesday out of the romantic situation and just let her be her own individual and fight her own crime.

Jenna gave a taste of what’s to come during her Variety Actors on Actors interview with Elle Fanning in 2023. She said at the time they wanted to “lean into the horror aspect of the show” more in season 2.

“I just got a couple of the outlines for the first couple episodes. So it’s still very much coming together,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of conversations and we’ve decided things that we want to enhance and dive a little bit deeper in. I think we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show more because it is so light-hearted. I think that we’re kind of ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is great. And then also, we have such incredible female leads in the show.” She added, “I think we’re gonna get a lot more bolder. A lot more dark.”

At the end of the first season, Nevermore Academy was shut down for the remainder of the semester. Co-showrunner Alfred told THR that the school being closed “gave us the most possibilities for season 2, and I think that’s something that we’re excited to explore.”

He noted that the show is ultimately about the “female friendship” between Wednesday and Enid. However, many fans believe Wednesday and Enid have romantic feelings for each other. Here’s what Miles had to say:

“As Al said, this idea of sisterhood is key to the show. We’re not gonna discount anything, and, obviously, sometimes characters reveal themselves, which is the fun thing we love about television, that it’s an organic journey. We have a roadmap, and we’d like to have routes along that map that take you in unexpected directions. So, we’re open to everything. We wanna explore that friendship in every way, but we’re not gonna be, this is where you sometimes get misdirected by fans and things like that, so it’s just being really open to see how those characters develop and that friendship. As Al said, that friendship is key to our sort of vision of the show.”

Wednesday did open her heart a little in season 1 and developed feelings for Tyler. When he turned out to be the Hyde, that was obviously a shock to the system. In the final moments of the finale, Xavier gave Wednesday her first phone and hinted that she should text him sometime. Xavier and Wednesday definitely had a will-they-or-won’t-they element in season 1, so season 2 could go down the romantic route for them.

During Netflix’s TUDUM event on June 17, 2023, the Wednesday cast filmed a video and discussed popular fan theories. “Wednesday season 2 is being worked on right now, and the storyline is so top secret, even we don’t know what’s going to happen,” Emma Myers said in the video.

‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Teaser Trailer