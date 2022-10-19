Christina Ricci Has ‘So Much Respect’ For Jenna Ortega & Her ‘Great’ Take On Wednesday Addams (Exclusive)

Christina Ricci will be appearing in the Wednesday Addams Netflix series, simply titled Wednesday, on Netflix, but this time around she won’t be playing Wednesday. Jenna Ortega is taking on the role in a new chapter for the iconic character. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Christina about being a part of the series and witnessing Jenna’s performance of the character she once played.

“It’s really exciting, and it’s really fun. From the moment I saw this sort of new interpretation of her look, I was like, oh my God, that’s so smart and so cool,” Christina said while promoting her partnership with Stella & Chewy’s. “And then to see her performance… it’s really great. It’s a really great, modern take on it. It feels more timely and appropriate. She has that sort of self-respect and dignity that really is at the core of Wednesday. All of her choices are so smart. I have so much respect for Jenna, and I think people are going to love her as Wednesday.”

Christina recently earned her second Emmy nomination for her performance in the Showtime series Yellowjackets. The cast is currently filming the highly-anticipated second season.

“I have to say, the scripts are amazing. I think we’ve now read 4 episodes, and each script is better than the last,” Christina revealed. “The whole cast I think is just so excited because, at first, I think we felt pressure and a little nervous. But then once we read the scripts, and the writing is so strong, and now I think everyone just feels super excited. We can’t wait for the season to be out.”

One of the best dynamics in the first season was the relationship between adult Misty, played by Christina, and Nat, played by Juliette Lewis. “I think that relationship is really interesting and intriguing and fun to watch,” Christina said. “I think, especially for me, in terms of my character, it’s a really great dynamic because it really shows her just obsessive-compulsive need to try to have a friend, to try to connect, to try to claim Natalie, really. It’s a fun dynamic to play out.”

The actress hopes to see more of Misty’s “emotional life” in season 2. “In the first season, we saw a lot of how she operates, but we didn’t see much of her internal life,” Christina admitted. “I think that for me as an actress, I hope that we explore more of that because that is really interesting and compelling stuff just for me.”

Christina has already shot some scenes with her new co-star Elijah Wood. “I love working with him. I’ve known him for so long, and he’s just such a great actor. He’s such a fun person, and it was a great day on set. I look forward to the rest of it,” she said.

The actress and dog mom also opened up about her work with Stella & Chewy’s, a partnership that is near and dear to her heart. “I love that the brand really kind of reflects the thought we put into caring for our animals and the thought we put into what we feed them,” Christina said. “I loved the idea of this campaign, this Raw Love campaign, because it’s all really about how, as pet owners, we would do anything to support and benefit our pets. Taking care of their nutrition is a really easy way to do that.”

As her oldest dog got older, Christina revealed that she “became concerned with keeping her comfortable and healthy and alive as long as possible. I started to do a little bit of research into ways that I could support her nutritionally, and I found Stella & Chewy’s. I find that it’s really great. Even my younger dogs are benefiting from it, and Karen is doing amazing.”