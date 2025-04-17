Why Was Haley Joel Osment Arrested? Find Out

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Haley Joel Osment has had multiple run-ins with the law throughout his career. Most recently, multiple outlets reported that he was arrested on April 8, 2025, while on a ski trip in California. So, what exactly happened? Find out everything we know so far about Haley’s arrest below.

Who Is Haley Joel Osment?

Haley is best known for his memorable performances in The Sixth Sense, Forrest Gump and voicing the character Chip in Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas. He is also the brother of Hannah Montana alum Emily Osment.

After taking a hiatus from Hollywood, Haley returned to acting and delivered powerful performances in projects like Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile and Blink Twice. He will also appear in season 2 of Wednesday in a guest role.

Why Was Haley Joel Osment Arrested?

Haley has been arrested several times throughout his life. The first legal issue he had was in 2006 when he was charged with misdemeanor drunk driving and drug possession after a car accident. He pleaded no contest and was sentenced to three years of probation and was ordered to pay a fine of $1,500, participate in 60 hours of a rehab program and attend Alcoholic Anonymous meetings, according to several outlets.

In 2018, Haley got into a heated argument with American Airlines staff. At the time, he missed his flight from Las Vegas’ McCarren International Airport and was told he could return the next day for another flight, but it was full. At the time, a rep for the airline company told Page Six, “A passenger on the evening of Sunday, February 4, missed their flight at Las Vegas McCarran International Airport. As a courtesy, they were placed on standby for another flight Monday morning from Las Vegas. Due to the passenger’s behavior toward our team members on Monday morning, law enforcement was summoned to the gate. The passenger was upset we would not confirm him on a flight, after he missed his flight the previous evening.”

In 2025, Haley was arrested for alleged intoxication and possession of a controlled substance during a ski trip in Mammoth Lakes, California. According to People, the Mono County district attorney will decide whether or not to prosecute.

Did Haley Joel Osment Quit Acting?

Haley took a break from acting, but he did not quit the profession. He left Los Angeles when he attended New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, then he eventually moved back to his hometown. While speaking with E! News in 2024, Haley reflected on how L.A.’s entertainment scene was different than it is now. He noted that, during the earlier years in his career, “those were pretty tense years in terms of how celebrity was in Los Angeles,” pointing to the “very predatory, aggressive kind of tabloid engagement with certain celebrities.”

“I remember being very happy to not be making my home in Los Angeles at that time,” Haley acknowledged before adding, “We’re in a different era than we were.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).