‘Wednesday’s Hunter Doohan Breaks Down The Shocking Tyler Twist: It’s An ‘Extra Gut Punch’ (Exclusive)

Jekyll and… Tyler Galpin? After growing close to Wednesday Addams, Tyler was revealed to be the Hyde. Tyler was behind the mysterious and gruesome attacks at Nevermore Academy, while also under the control of Marilyn Thornhill, a.k.a. Laurel Gates. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Hunter Doohan, who admitted that he “didn’t know the full scope of who Tyler was” at the beginning of his Wednesday journey.

However, he had a “pretty good feeling” about Tyler being the Hyde by the time the final chemistry read rolled around. “I had some scenes with Jenna [Ortega] and Percy [Hynes White], who plays Xavier. In those scenes, I think they ended up being cut because they were little too suspicious, but there was some more darker stuff to play with to kind of show that I could go there,” Hunter said.

The Hyde is a terrifying monster with large eyes and razor-sharp teeth. Hunter revealed his reaction to seeing the Hyde for the first time. “Well, it was interesting because the first time I saw it with this sketch that Tim [Burton] did because Tim designed it, but that came along with a story of them saying Tim waited until I was cast to design it. I was like that’s cool, but I’m not sure how to take this,” Hunter quipped.

The finale features a brutal fight between Tyler/Hyde and Enid after she transforms into a werewolf. While it initially appears that Tyler didn’t make it out of the fight alive, he is seen being transported in an armored car as Wednesday leaves Nevermore. Hunter notably starred in the first season of Your Honor, and his character was shockingly killed off at the end of the season.

This time around, he made it out of the first season alive. “I was shocked and happy that I survived the first season,” Hunter said.

Thornhill warns Wednesday that normies like Tyler are just “pawns in a bigger game.” Wednesday remembers those words and knows that something more nefarious is likely afoot. Hunter revealed what he knows about who could be this ultimate puppet master.

“Nothing that I can share. I honestly don’t know too much, though,” Hunter told HollywoodLife. “But I’m curious to see. I’m so hopeful that we’ll get a second season. I feel like I played different characters, and I really only played the real character for about three scenes. I’m really hoping to like explore more of it, and also to see what Tyler and the Hyde are like without having a master in Thornhill.”

Hunter got to work alongside Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the ’90s films. In the Netflix series, Christina plays Thornhill. “To have Christina on the show was like we got her stamp of approval on it and actually get to work with her and then have scenes with her and Jenna was just so surreal,” he said.

Despite her best efforts to avoid any mushy-gushy romance, Wednesday does end up having feelings for Tyler. They even share a kiss before he turns on her. Hunter weighed in on whether or not Tyler ever had any real feelings for Wednesday.

“I mean, I do think the Hyde has infected his brain,” Hunter said. “There’s a certain attraction to Wednesday, but I think ultimately, in this season, it was all about him pulling one over on her. We wanted that moment in episode 8 to feel really violating. Wednesday Addams is the kind of character that shouldn’t fall for the nice, sweet guy but does. And then for her to be wrong about him too, is an extra gut punch there.”

Hunter noted that “it’ll be interesting to see if there are redeemable aspects to him [Tyler] because the Hyde is taking over, and he’s never been given a chance to learn how to control it because Nevermore won’t let him in, and wouldn’t let his mom in any other time. And then, everything that he did, every kill that happens in the season, is on Thornhill’s orders.”

Does Tyler feel any guilt for what he’s done? By the end of the season, Hunter doesn’t think so. “I think we played around with him feeling really guilty and terrified, but I don’t think there’s guilt by the end because it’s all just overpowered by rage. His whole life had been stolen from him was the way I looked at it because his mom could have survived if Nevermore had helped. I think Laurel Gates or Thornhill comes in and helps him realize that’s the life he should have had, that’s the life his mom should have had, and fills him with hate towards Nevermore even more so,” the actor said.

Wednesday hasn’t been renewed for season 2 just yet, but it’s almost a sure thing. Hunter told HollywoodLife his hopes for Tyler beyond the first season. “I just want to explore what’s next for Tyler, and if he’s going to come back after Wednesday,” he said. “I guess the idea left at the end is that he’s really pissed off enough to transform in that armed vehicle and I assume escape.” Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix.