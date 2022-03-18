Oscar Nominated Movies: Where To Watch ‘Spencer’, ‘CODA’ & More Online

It’s not too late to watch this year’s Oscar-nominated films before the Academy Awards on March 27. Here’s how to stream ‘CODA,’ ‘The Power of the Dog,’ and more from home.

The 94th Annual Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 27 and honor the best in film over the past year. Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will host the star-studded ceremony, where over 20 films are nominated across nearly two dozen categories. The Power of the Dog led the pack with 12 total nominations, including in the coveted Best Picture category. Since we’re living in the streaming age of film/television, all the Oscar-nominated movies are available to stream from home. The countdown is on to watch this year’s nominated projects before the ceremony airs on ABC. Here’s how to do it.

‘The Power of the Dog’

The Power of the Dog can be streamed exclusively on Netflix. Jane Campion‘s Western psychological drama stars Kirsten Dunst, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, and Kody Smit-McPhee. The film has a leading 12 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director (Jane), Best Actor (Benedict), Best Supporting Actor (Jesse and Kody), and Best Supporting Actress (Kirsten). HollywoodLife predicts that The Power of the Dog will win for Best Picture.

‘CODA’

CODA is available to stream on Apple TV+. The feel-good film stars Emilia Jones as teenager Ruby Rossi, who is the only hearing member of her deaf family that includes her parents (played by Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur) and brother (played by Daniel Durant). CODA is nominated in three categories: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Troy), and Best Adapted Screenplay. Troy is the favorite to win Best Supporting Actor, according to our predictions.

‘Spencer’

Spencer is free on Hulu, or at a rental cost of $5.99 on Prime Video and Vudu. Kristen Stewart plays Princess Diana across a three-day time span during the late princess’s decision to divorce Prince Charles, played by Jack Farthing. Spencer, directed by Pablo Larrain, scored just one Oscar nomination in the Best Actress category for Kristen. We predict that Kristen will take home the gold over her fellow nominees.

‘Dune’

Dune is available for free on HBO Max. Fans can also catch the epic sci-film on Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, or Apple TV for rent at $5.99. Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, and more make up the ensemble cast. Dune is up for 10 Academy Awards, the most behind The Power of the Dog. It’s competing for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, and Best Production Design, among others.

‘Belfast’

Belfast is available to buy on Prime Video or Vudu for $19.99. The coming-of-age film follows a young boy’s (played by Jude Hill) childhood in Belfast, Northern Ireland at the start of a conflict called The Troubles. Belfast features fantastic performances by Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench, and Catriona Balfe. The film received seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Ciran Hinds), and Best Supporting Actress (Judi). Belfast is also nominated for Best Director (Kenneth Branagh), and HL predicts he’ll win.

‘West Side Story’

West Side Story is on Disney+ and HBO Max. Steven Spielberg‘s remake has been celebrated for its musical remake and performances from cast members Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, and Rita Moreno. West Side Story has seven Oscar nods, including Best Picture and Best Director (Steven). HollywoodLife predicts Ariana is victorious for Best Supporting Actress.

‘King Richard’

King Richard is available to stream on HBO Max. Will Smith stars in the critically acclaimed project as Richard Williams, father and coach of tennis superstars Serena and Venus Williams. Saniyya Sidney plays Venus, Demi Singleton plays Serena, and Aunjanue Ellis plays Oracene Price, Serena and Venus’s mother. King Richard is nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor (Will), Best Supporting Actress (Aunjanue), and Best Original Song (Beyonce‘s “Be Alive”). Most predictions, including HL‘s, have Will as the clear favorite to win Best Actor.

‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’

The Eyes of Tammy Faye is streaming on HBO Max and available for rent on Prime Video or Vudu for $3.99. Jessica Chastain plays Tammy Faye Bakker, a televangelist and LGBTQ advocate. Her husband Jim Bakker is played by Andrew Garfield. The Eyes of Tammy Faye got two Academy Award nominations: Best Actress (Jessica) and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

‘Licorice Pizza’

Licorice Pizza is available to buy on Prime Video and Vudu for $20. The coming-of-age comedy stars Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman in their film debuts. Cooper’s character, Gary Valentine, falls in love with Alana’s character, Alana Kane, who is ten years older than Gary. Bradley Cooper, Sean Penn, and Tom Waits also star. Licorice Pizza is nominated for Best Picture and Best Director (Paul Thomas Anderson).

‘Being the Ricardos’

Being the Ricardos is free on Amazon Prime Video with a membership. Aaron Sorkin‘s biographical drama features Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as I Love Lucy stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, who try to balance their romantic relationship and booming professional careers. Being the Ricardos scored three nominations: Best Actress (Nicole), Best Actor (Javier), and Best Supporting Actor (J.K. Simmons).

‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’

Tick, Tick….Boom is available on Netflix. The musical film is directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda in his feature directorial debut. Andrew Garfield stars as Broadway icon Jonathan Larson alongside Alexandra Shipp, Vanessa Hudgens, and Judith Light. Tick, Tick…Boom received Oscar nominations for Best Actor (Andrew) and Best Film Editing.

‘Encanto’

Encanto is streaming on Disney+. The animated film features the voices of Stephanie Beatriz, Maria Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo, Muaro Castillo, Jessica Darrow, and Wilmer Valderrama. The film follows the multigenerational Madrigal family from Columbia who suddenly start losing their magical powers, causing Mirabel Madrigal (Stephanie) to embark on a mission to save the day. Encanto has three Academy Award nominations: Best Animated Feature Film, Best Original Score, and Best Original Song (“Dos Oruguitas” by Lin-Manuel Miranda). There’s a good chance Encanto wins those categories.