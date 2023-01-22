Austin Butler & Kaia Gerber, Sarah Ferguson & More Attend Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral

Austin Butler, 31, was one of the many stars in attendance at the funeral of Lisa Marie Presley. The Elvis actor looked sombre as he paid respects to the late Elvis Presley‘s only child as she was laid to rest at the family’s historic home in Memphis, TN at Graceland with girlfriend Kaia Gerber by his side. Kaia, 21, wore sunglasses she supportively held Austin’s hand arriving at Graceland.

Other stars in attendance included Priscilla’s close friend Sarah Ferguson. Duchess of York and To Whom It May Concern singer became close friends when Lisa lived in Sussex, England, with her ex-husband Michael Lockwood. Sarah also spoke at the service, calling Lisa Marie her “sissy” as she said she was honored to be there. “I stand here with great honor because we called each other sissy…and I stand here with great honor,” she said to the audience before quoting the late Queen Elizabeth.

“My late mother in law once said that nothing can take away the anguish and pain of these moments because grief is the price we pay for love,” she said. “We look at Priscilla as a mother to Lisa Marie. We look to Lisa Marie, and say, you lost a son [Benjamin]. Mothers losing children – there are no words for it,” Sarah, Duchess of York, went on.

“Today we talk about action and action is the way we can go forward. For Riley, Harper and Finley, and for the entire family, we march forward in support of you – all of us are with you and we will help you as best we can – if you put out your hand you will be there,” she also said during her brief speech.

Ahead of the service, Austin — who had spent time with Lisa and her mother Priscilla Presley just two days ahead of her passing. The Disney Channel alum was also the big winner of the evening, winning Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture for the Baz Luhrmann directed film. As part of his process to prepare for the part, he spent time at Graceland with Lisa and Priscilla, even having the opportunity to play one of Elvis’ guitars. Through his time at the home and studying the life of Elvis, he developed a bond with Lisa Marie and her family.

The actor, who hails from Anaheim, was heartbroken after her death. “My heart is completely shattered for [her children] Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie,” a representative for Austin told HollywoodLife. “I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered,” he also said.

Lisa sadly passed away at the age of 54 January 12, 2023, after suffering cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, California home. After being administered CPR, she was then taken to West Hills hospital where she was declared brain dead. She passed away after experiencing a second heart attack, which happened after the family had signed a Do Not Resuscitate form.