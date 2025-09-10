Image Credit: Disney

The Bachelorette finally named its leading lady for season 22: Taylor Frankie Paul from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Hulu has already announced that season 3 of Mormon Wives will premiere on November 13, 2025, but Disney pushed the new season of The Bachelorette to a future air date. So, when will it come out?

Taylor spoke with Us Weekly about her new reality TV gig, admitting that she’s stepping out of her “comfort zone” by joining Bachelor Nation.

“What I’m most looking forward to is meeting a handful of people that are outside my bubble — and even if there’s a couple in there, that’s OK — but I’m just excited to get to know different perspectives and new parts about myself too,” the Hulu star explained, adding, “[But] it’s out of my comfort zone, so, obviously, it’s scary.”

Briefly touching on her past controversies — from her and ex-husband Tate Paul‘s “soft swinging” scandal to her arrest in 2023 — Taylor explained that she’s had “a lot of learning lessons, for better or worse.”

In 2023, Taylor was arrested and booked for aggravated assault, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse with injury and criminal mischief following an altercation with ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen. That August, she pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, and the other charges were dismissed with prejudice. She then reached a plea deal.

“And I think [that makes you] more wise and aware — or at least self-aware,” the new Bachelorette explained to the outlet. “I can’t say that I’ll never make mistakes again. We’re human. We always will. But it’s learning, growing and then having the tools to navigate the next one.”

Below, Hollywood Life has the latest updates on season 22 of The Bachelorette.

When Does the New Bachelorette Start? Season 22 Air Date

An exact air date for season 22 hasn’t been announced by the time of publication, but The Bachelorette is returning sometime in 2026.

Why Isn’t The Bachelorette Airing in 2025?

Disney never provided a reason why it pushed the next season of The Bachelorette, but season 21 star Jenn Tran shared her theory about the delay with People.

“The Bachelorette does usually air in the summer when people are traveling — I heard that it doesn’t do as well as The Bachelor,” she said in February 2025. “So, maybe it’ll give a chance for the next Bachelorette to air at a time where there’s more visibility. That would be nice.”

Who Are the Men Vying for Taylor Frankie in The Bachelorette Season 22?

The male contestants for season 22 have not been announced yet. Since Taylor is the first non-Bachelor Nation member to join the franchise, anything can happen when casting the men. So, could fans see any familiar faces return to The Bachelorette? We’ll just have to wait and see.