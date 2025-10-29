Who Are Taylor Frankie Paul’s Men in ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 22? Cast Updates

Image Credit: Disney

Taylor Frankie Paul from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is looking for love on the next season of The Bachelorette. Now that the long-awaited leading lady was finally announced in September 2025, Bachelor Nation fans wondered who the men of season 22 will be.

After Taylor’s Bachelorette casting was announced, her “Call Her Daddy” interview aired, and podcast host Alex Cooper asked the reality star what she’s looking for in a man. Taylor responded that she wants a “hardworking” and “motivated” partner in his “30s, or early 40s” and named the one make-or-break quality he has to have.

“I have two baby daddies. I’m going nowhere, so you will be moving to me in Utah,” Taylor said. “So, if you like me enough, you will be moving.”

As cast and premiere updates trickle in over the next few months, Hollywood Life has compiled everything we know so far about season 22 of The Bachelorette here.

When Does the New Bachelorette Season Air?

Season 22 of The Bachelorette will air on Sunday, March 22, 2026.

Why Isn’t The Bachelorette Season 22 Coming Out in 2025?

Disney has not shared the reason why it pushed The Bachelorette back from its expected fall 2025 air date. However, season 21 star Jenn Tran had a theory about the show’s delay.

“The Bachelorette does usually air in the summer when people are traveling — I heard that it doesn’t do as well as The Bachelor,” she told People in February 2025. “So, maybe it’ll give a chance for the next Bachelorette to air at a time where there’s more visibility. That would be nice.”

Who Are the Men in The Bachelorette 2026? Cast Updates

The male cast members of season 22 of The Bachelorette are the following names:

Aaron Kahng, 32, from Bellevue, Washington

Brad Ledford, 29, from Asheville, North Carolina

Brandon Perce, 28, from West Allis, Wisconsin

Casey Hux, 30, from Midlothian, Virginia

Chris Braden, 34, from Goleta, California

Christopher Wood, 35, from Rowlett, Texas

Clayton Johnson, 36, from Nashville, Tennessee

Conrad Ukropina, 32, from Pasadena, California

Dave Pigott, 44, from Thornton, Colorado

Doug Mason, 28, from Hailey, Idaho

Joe Ceraulo, 27, from Syosset, New York

Johnnie LaRossa, 30, from Massapequa, New York

Josh Harward, 28, from Provo, Utah

Kevin Montero, 32, from Miami, Florida

Lew Evans, 32, from Salt Lake City, Utah

Malik Evans, 30, from Brooklyn, New York

Marcus Richardson, 28, from Elmont, New York

Matt Carroll, 43, from Carmel, Indiana

Michael Baba, 37, from Lake Forest, California

Mike Turitto, 36, from Lavallette, New Jersey

Richard Van De Water, 35, from Charleston, South Carolina

Rod Strozier, 35, from Apple Valley, Minnesota

Ronn Perez, 28, from San Francisco, California

Shane Parton, 28, from Roswell, Georgia

Spencer Clegg, 35, from Vineyard, Utah

Trenten Merrill, 35, from Laguna Niguel, California

Who Is Taylor Frankie Paul? About the New Bachelorette Star

As previously mentioned, Taylor is best known for starring in Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, but she rose to fame for her #MomTok scandal. The Utah resident revealed in a since-deleted TikTok that she and her ex-husband, Tate Paul, engaged in “soft swinging,” which is consensual non-monogamy. Taylor described it as “when you just hook up [with someone who isn’t your spouse] but you don’t go all the way.”

“The agreement was just like, as long as we were both there and we saw it and we knew it, it was OK,” Taylor once said, before admitting, “And the second it goes behind without each other, you’ve stepped out of the agreement. And I did that.”