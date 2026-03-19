Is Taylor Frankie Paul’s ‘The Bachelorette’ Season Still Going to Air or Did ABC Cancel it?

Image Credit: Disney

When Taylor Frankie Paul was selected by ABC for season 22 of The Bachelorette, social media was divided. Some were ecstatic to see The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star get a chance at finding love, while others criticized the network for choosing someone outside of Bachelor Nation. However, the reality TV personality is faced with a new issue: her domestic violence investigation. The case surfaced just days before the new Bachelorette season was scheduled to air. So, did ABC cancel it, or is it still going to air on Sunday, March 22?

Get updates on Taylor’s controversial appearance on The Bachelorette below.

Is The Bachelorette With Taylor Frankie Paul Canceled? Here’s What ABC Has Said

Yes, according to multiple outlets, including TMZ and Page Six, season 22 of The Bachelorette has been cancelled. The network told Page Six in a statement, “In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family.

The U.S. Sun reported that cancelling the season would not be feasible due to the costs of production.

A source close to the show told the outlet earlier this month that, “as of right now,” the show “is still moving forward because it would cost [Disney] millions upon millions of dollars to shelve it.”

“Even if it will still cost them to air it, it will be a lot pricier to not air it at all,” the insider explained. “They don’t have a plan B, this is unprecedented to have the lead screw up this royally, so there’s no backup plan.”

Nevertheless, the source claimed that Bachelorette executives are “furious with Taylor.”

“Not only for the bad look, but it’s also clear she doesn’t get her happily ever after since she’s still having issues with Dakota, so it’s a complete mess,” the insider added.

Will Taylor Frankie Paul’s Bachelorette Season Still Air in 2026?

No, apparently Taylor’s season of The Bachelorette will not move forward in 2026.

Is The Bachelorette Delayed or Still Premiering on March 22?

No. Season 22 of The Bachelorette will no longer air on Sunday, March 22, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Why Fans Think The Bachelorette Season 22 Might Be Pulled From ABC

Fans had been speculating that Taylor’s season of The Bachelorette could be pulled from the air due to her domestic violence investigation with ex Dakota Mortensen, with whom she shares child Ever.

Additionally, TMZ published a video on March 19 of Taylor striking Dakota with a chair while her child was in the room during the 2023 incident that she pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.