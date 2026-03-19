Who Is Taylor Frankie Paul? 5 Things to Know About the ‘Mormon Wives’ & ‘Bachelorette’ Star

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Taylor Frankie Paul is a Utah-based TikTok “MomTok” influencer who rose to fame through viral motherhood and lifestyle content. She shot into the spotlight in 2022 after admitting to her role in a “soft swinging” scandal among Mormon influencers, later becoming one of the breakout personalities on Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Now, she’s set to lead The Bachelorette Season 22 in March 2026, making history as the first Bachelorette not previously featured in the Bachelor franchise. She revealed the big news during a September 10, 2025, appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast.

Learn more about the next Bachelorette below.

Taylor Rose to Fame Through “MomTok” Videos

Taylor became one of the most recognizable faces on TikTok’s “MomTok” community, where Utah-based Mormon moms shared lifestyle, parenting, and family-centered videos. Her fun, lighthearted content about motherhood quickly went viral, but she later drew even more attention when she revealed she and other members of the group were involved in “soft swinging,” a scandal that made national headlines.

She Has Three Kids

Outside of her influencer career and reality TV spotlight, Taylor is a mom of three. She shares two children with her ex-husband and welcomed her youngest in 2023. Taylor has often spoken about how motherhood shapes her decisions.

She mentioned her cousins while talking with host Alex on the podcast, saying, “How do I make this work? I’m a co-parent I have two baby daddies not one, so I’m dealing with two different people, my children, my home base is here.”

Taylor Was Married for Nearly Five Years

Taylor married her ex-husband, Tate Paul, in 2016, and the pair shared nearly five years together before their relationship unraveled in 2021. Their split came on the heels of the swinging scandal, which Taylor has admitted put a spotlight on her marriage.

“It changed everything between us,” she revealed. “Once it was out there, there was no going back.”

She Was Arrested in 2023 Following a Domestic Incident

In February 2023, Taylor was arrested after a domestic incident involving her now ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen. She later addressed the situation publicly, saying she regretted how things escalated.

“It was the lowest point of my life,” she told Daily Mail. Some charges were dropped, but the incident added to the media frenzy that already surrounded her.

Taylor Is Now Leading The Bachelorette Season 22

In September 2025, ABC confirmed Taylor as the new lead of The Bachelorette Season 22. She revealed the news during a sit-down on “Call Her Daddy.”

“You are on “Call Her Daddy.” so we can officially announce that you are this season’s Bachelorette. How are you feeling?” Alex asked.

“Surreal. It has not hit me right now in this moment,” Taylor explained. “I’m just thinking about it, and it’s not real. And it’s not going to be until I think the limo is pulling up, you know?”