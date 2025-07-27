Alex Cooper Net Worth 2025: How Much Money the ‘Call Her Daddy’ Host Makes

Image Credit: GC Images

Whether you’re part of the “Daddy gang” or not, you’ve most likely heard of Alexandra “Alex” Cooper by now. The “Call Her Daddy” podcast host skyrocketed to fame among mostly female audiences thanks to her witty podcast, which was initially known for its sexual advice and jokes. However, in time, Alex built the platform to become a brand-new empire with celebrity guests. And through multiple deals over the past through years, Alex has increased her earnings and overall net worth.

Below, find out how much money Alex has now and how she acquired her wealth.

How Old Is Alex Cooper Now?

As of July 2025, Alex is 30 years old. She was born on August 21, 1994.

How Much Is Alex Cooper Worth Now?

Alex has a net worth ranging between $22 million to $60 million, according to multiple outlets, including Forbes and Celebrity Net Worth. In June 2025, Forbes estimated that she had $32 million in earnings.

Alex’s fortune likely increased after Sirius XM bought “Call Her Daddy” for a $125 million multi-year contract after her previous three-year $60 million stint with Spotify.

How Did Alex Cooper Get Rich?

Alex slowly built her media empire after launching the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in 2018 with her New York City roommate, Sofia Franklyn. In just a month, they were acquired by Barstool Sports and offered a base salary of about $70,000 per year. After “Call Her Daddy” became one of Barstool’s most successful podcasts, Alex successfully renegotiated her salary with Dave Portnoy. He offered her a $500,000 salary to stay with Barstool. Sofia left the platform.

In 2021, Alex left Barstool for Spotify, signing a $60 million deal with the streaming provider. After she and Sofia went their separate ways, Alex made the second guest of the show a celebrity guest, which helped her platform become one of the most successful podcasts among both male and female podcasters.

Three years after joining Spotify, Alex signed a $125 million multi-year contract with Sirius XM.

In 2025, Alex released her docuseries, “Call Her Alex,” in which she gives viewers a candid glimpse into her background, daily work life, her college experiences and how she became a podcast host.