Taylor Frankie Paul Domestic Violence Allegations 2026: What We Know About the ‘Mormon Wives’ Incident

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Season 5 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives halted production due to a domestic violence incident between series star Taylor Frankie Paul and her ex Dakota Mortensen. Reports surfaced on March 16, 2026, about an apparent legal problem between the exes, who share child Ever, 23 months. As new details continue to shed light on the situation, Hollywood Life has compiled everything we know so far regarding the allegations and when filming on Mormon Wives could resume below.

What Happened Between Taylor & Dakota? Domestic Violence Investigation

According to a spokesperson for the Draper City Police Department, Paul and Mortensen have an open “domestic assault investigation.”

The spokesperson additionally confirmed that “allegations have been made in both directions” and that “contact was made with involved parties on [Feb] 24th and 25th.” According to multiple outlets, the spokesperson declined to share more details amid the ongoing investigation.

Neither Paul nor Mortensen has publicly spoken out about the situation at the time of publication.

Did Taylor Frankie Paul & Dakota Mortensen Have a Fight?

It’s still unclear what exactly happened between Paul and Mortensen. The Draper City Pplice Department only confirmed that “allegations have been made in both directions,” referring to the exes.

Why Did Taylor Frankie Paul & Dakota Mortensen Break Up?

Taylor and Dakota split because he was admittedly unfaithful to her. At the start of season 2, Taylor went right into their breakup. “Right after Ever was born, Dakota and I were living together and in bliss with our new baby, and I was even considering engagement. And then, I learned that he was lying this entire time,” she said.

Dakota, indeed, confessed, saying, “I did lie. I was always doing it selfishly to protect myself. I just wish I was honest with her but it’s too late.

“I would do anything to have my family, to be with Taylor,” he said at the time. “And yeah, unfortunately, I just hurt her really bad, and I screwed up, and these are also consequences of my own actions.”

When Will Season 5 of Mormon Wives Resume Filming?

At the time of publication, it’s unclear when production on season 5 will resume. Multiple outlets reported that filming was on hold in mid-March 2026. Conflicting reports about Paul’s relationship with her co-stars have also circulated.

According to People, a source close to the Mormon Wives cast said, “None of the women want to be associated with her.”

A separate source told the outlet that the cast members “are very overwhelmed” and “all banded together, and they don’t want to come back right now. They were just getting tired of Taylor, honestly.”

However, a source told E! News that Paul’s relationship with her co-stars “is great right now” and insisted that production did not pause due to issues among the cast.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.