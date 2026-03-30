Was ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Canceled? Season 5 Update

Image Credit: Disney

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is facing uncertainty. With season 5 production currently paused amid controversy involving Taylor Frankie Paul, fans are wondering what’s next for the hit reality series—and whether it could be canceled.

The situation comes as ABC also confirmed that the next season of The Bachelorette will no longer air as planned, adding to the broader shakeup in reality TV. Here’s everything to know about the latest updates, including the reunion status and ongoing legal developments.

Why Did They Pause Filming for Season 5 of Mormon Wives?

Mikayla Matthews shared on her Instagram Stories that the cast made the call to pause filming. “It was a decision that all us girls came up with and agreed on,” she confirmed. “We didn’t feel comfortable filming with everything that was happening.”

Was Mormon Wives Canceled? Season 5 Update

At the time of publication, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has not been canceled. The series was previously renewed for season 5 as part of a larger episode order from Hulu, indicating the network’s continued investment in the show.

Multiple reports indicate the pause is temporary, with cast members themselves choosing to stop filming due to the situation, but Hulu has not confirmed when—or if—production will resume.

Will Mormon Wives Have a Season 4 Reunion?

As of now, a season 4 reunion for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has not been officially announced by Hulu. While fans are eager for a follow-up after the dramatic fourth season, the network has yet to confirm whether a reunion special is in the works.

However, that doesn’t necessarily mean it won’t happen. In previous seasons, reunion specials were announced shortly after episodes dropped—for example, the season 3 reunion wasn’t confirmed until days after the premiere and aired weeks later.

What to Know About Taylor Frankie Paul ’s Legal Case

Paul is at the center of the controversy impacting the show. According to a spokesperson for the Draper City Police Department, she is currently involved in an ongoing domestic assault investigation in Utah related to incidents with her ex, Dakota Mortensen. Authorities have confirmed that allegations have been made by both parties.

This follows a 2023 incident in which Paul faced an aggravated assault charge and entered a plea deal, with the possibility of the charge being reduced.

The situation escalated again in 2026, with reports of a separate investigation tied to a 2024 incident. A video from the 2023 altercation—later released by TMZ—showed a physical confrontation between Paul and Mortensen and drew widespread attention, particularly after reports that a child was present during the incident.

Mortensen said in a statement to People after the video’s release, saying, “As anyone who has seen the video will understand, this is a deeply upsetting situation. I am, unfortunately, used to these baseless claims about me and our relationship, which I categorically deny. I am focusing on our son and his safety, and hope that Taylor will do the same.” Paul shares a young son with Mortensen and has two children from a previous relationship.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.