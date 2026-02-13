‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Cast: Meet the Reality TV Stars

Image Credit: Getty Images

Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has become one of the most talked-about reality series in recent years, offering an unfiltered look at the lives of “MomTok” influencers navigating friendship, faith, motherhood and very public drama. The show centers on Taylor Frankie Paul, whose viral revelations first brought national attention to the tight-knit circle of women whose social media success quickly evolved into full-blown reality TV stardom. The series has also helped expand opportunities for its cast, with Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck going on to compete on Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars, and Taylor landing a leading role on an upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

Since premiering in September 2024, the series has delivered multiple seasons filled with shifting alliances, emotional confrontations and headline-making twists. Now, fans are preparing for Season 4, which premieres March 12, 2026 on Hulu, and promises even more developments within the MomTok sisterhood.

Learn more about the women on the show below.

Taylor Frankie Paul

Taylor is widely considered the breakout star of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and the original force behind #MomTok. The Utah-based influencer first made headlines after publicly revealing details about her former “soft swinging” marriage, which ultimately led to her divorce from ex-husband Tate Paul. Taylor shares two children, Indy and Ocean, with Tate, and later welcomed a son, Ever, with her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen.

As a full-time content creator and reality TV personality, Taylor continues to balance motherhood with life in the public eye — and Season 4 promises to explore even more of her personal journey.

Whitney Leavitt

Whitney has been one of the most polarizing members of the cast since Season 1. A longtime content creator and dancer, Whitney is married to Conner Leavitt, and the couple shares three children together.

Jen Affleck

Jen is another core member of the MomTok circle who has leaned heavily into her faith and family storyline. A social media influencer and reality TV personality, Jen is married to Zac Affleck, and the couple shares multiple children together. Throughout the series, Jen’s marriage and devotion to her religious values have played a major role in her friendships — and tensions — within the group.

Mikayla Matthews

Mikayla Matthews has been open about both motherhood and personal health struggles on the show. A content creator and mom of four, Mikayla is married to Jace Terry. Her storylines often highlight the challenges of raising young children while maintaining a social media career. She’s become known for offering a more grounded and reflective voice amid the drama.

Mayci Neeley

Mayci Neeley brings both entrepreneurial drive and athletic discipline to the cast. A former collegiate tennis player, Mayci is now the founder of a women’s health and nutrition brand and balances business ownership with life as a wife and mother. She is married to Jacob Neeley, and together they share three children. On the show, Mayci often plays mediator but isn’t afraid to stand her ground when conflicts arise.

Jessi Ngatikaura

Jessi Ngatikaura is a salon owner and entrepreneur who runs her own hair business while also starring on the series. Married to Jordan Ngatikaura, Jessi helps raise their blended family and frequently shares her work and home life with followers online.

Layla Taylor

Layla Taylor, one of the younger members of the cast, is a content creator and single mother of two sons. Her journey has focused on dating, divorce and rediscovering independence while navigating life in a highly public influencer circle.

Miranda McWhorter

Miranda McWhorter was one of the original women connected to the viral MomTok community and shares two children with her ex-husband, Chase McWhorter.

Demi Engemann

Demi Engemann, a bold and outspoken personality in earlier seasons, is married to Bret Engemann and helps raise their blended family. Demi built her following as a lifestyle influencer and has been known for directly addressing controversy within the group. However, ahead of Season 4, fans have speculated that Demi may not appear in the new season after being noticeably absent from some promotional material.