Taylor Frankie Paul’s Children: Get to Know Her Kids Amid Her ‘Bachelorette’ Stint

Image Credit: Disney

You probably know Taylor Frankie Paul from the #MomTok scandal or from her time on Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Now that she’s stepping into a new role on The Bachelorette in season 22, Taylor’s fan base is about to expand. With rising curiosity about the reliant TV star, many want to learn about her family — specifically, her children. In spite of everything she’s been through, Taylor has made it clear that she prioritizes her role as a mother above everything else.

Below, get to know Taylor’s kids and her family.

How Many Kids Does Taylor Frankie Paul Have?

Taylor is a proud mom of three kids, and she gushes about them in photos and videos on her social media accounts.

Who Are Taylor Frankie Paul’s Children?

Taylor’s children’s names are Indy, Ocean and Ever. She shares daughter Indy and son Ocean with ex-husband Tate Paul and son Ever with ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen.

How Old Are Taylor Frankie’s Children?

Taylor’s eldest child, Indy, is currently 8 years old, and Ocean is 5. Her youngest child, Ever, is 1.

Who Is Taylor Frankie’s Ex-Husband?

Taylor’s ex-husband is Tate, whom she was married to from 2016 until they separated in 2022 amid their “soft swinging” scandal. Taylor described the term as “when you just hook up [with someone who isn’t your spouse] but you don’t go all the way.” She and Tate engaged in consensual non-monogamy with other people’s partners until the #MomTok starlet violated the boundaries of their agreement.

“The agreement was just like, as long as we were both there and we saw it and we knew it, it was OK,” Taylor explained, before admitting, “And the second it goes behind without each other, you’ve stepped out of the agreement. And I did that.”

“For Tate and I, I think it’s best that we separate and divorce, and kind of find ourselves and find what makes us happy, start fresh,” Taylor said about their split. “I think there’s been a lot of evil around us and we’ve participated in, obviously… And I think we need a fresh start and to kind of wake up. This was a good wake up call for us and our entire friend group.

After divorcing her former spouse, Taylor moved on with Dakota.

Is Taylor Frankie Still With Her Boyfriend Dakota?

No, Taylor and Dakota are no longer together. They started dating in 2022 and split by 2024 following a rocky road of drama. But what ultimately led to their split was that Dakota admittedly cheated on Taylor, which became a major storyline in season 2 of Mormon Wives.