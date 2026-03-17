Why Did Taylor Frankie Paul & Boyfriend Dakota Mortensen Break Up?

Image Credit: Disney

Taylor Frankie Paul is starting a new era in reality TV as the next face of The Bachelorette for its 22nd season. Coming in 2026, the Secret Wives of Mormon Wives star will look for love in a new man, and it all comes following her divorce from ex-husband Tate Paul and former boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen. Since her relationship with Dakota recently ended, some fans are wondering what ultimately led to their split.

After season 1 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives ended on a cliffhanger, Taylor revealed at the start of season 2, “Right after Ever was born, Dakota and I were living together and in bliss with our new baby, and I was even considering engagement. And then, I learned that he was lying this entire time.”

In case you haven’t kept up with the Mormon Wives drama, we’re breaking it all down for you here.

Who Is Taylor Frankie Paul’s Ex-Husband?

Taylor was previously married to ex-husband Tate from 2016 until they split in 2022 following her #MomTok scandal when she revealed their agreement to engage in “soft swinging.”

What Does ‘Soft Swinging’ Mean?

The term “soft swinging” refers to consensual non-monogamous hookups with other people’s partners.

“For Tate and I, I think it’s best that we separate and divorce, and kind of find ourselves and find what makes us happy, start fresh,” Taylor previously said when she and Tate decided to divorce. “I think there’s been a lot of evil around us and we’ve participated in, obviously… And I think we need a fresh start and to kind of wake up. This was a good wake up call for us and our entire friend group.”

Who Is Taylor Frankie Paul’s Ex-Boyfriend?

After she and Tate divorced, Taylor started dating Dakota in 2022. They had an on-and-off relationship and ran into a major issue in 2023 following an argument. At the time, Taylor was arrested and booked for aggravated assault, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse with injury and criminal mischief. In August of that year, she pleaded guilty to aggravated assault while the other charges were dismissed with prejudice. She reached a plea deal.

By 2025, Taylor and Dakota split for good after welcoming their son, Ever.

Why Did Taylor Frankie Paul & Dakota Break Up?

Taylor and Dakota broke up because he was unfaithful to her, which he admitted.

“I did lie,” Dakota confessed during an episode of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. “I was always doing it selfishly to protect myself. I just wish I was honest with her but it’s too late. … I would do anything to have my family, to be with Taylor. And yeah, unfortunately, I just hurt her really bad and I screwed up and these are also consequences of my own actions.”

In March 2026, Taylor and Dakota were investigated by the Draper City Police Department for a domestic assault incident. Filming for season 5 halted as a result of the investigation.

Is Taylor Frankie Paul the New Bachelorette Star?

Yes. Taylor and Disney confirmed that she was selected to lead season 22 of The Bachelorette, becoming the first non-Bachelor Nation franchise member to get the gig.